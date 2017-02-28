After a painstakingly long teaser campaign and a couple of concepts dubbed "Celebration" and "Vision," the much-awaited Alpine reboot is finally here in all of its production glory. Reviving the iconic “A110” moniker, the new sports car part of Renault’s recently established sub-brand will go after the likes of Porsche Cayman with a retro-flavored design inspired by the namesake model sold between 1961 and 1977.







The curvaceous body clearly shows its “Berlinette” roots, but everything else is modern. Riding on a newly developed aluminum-intensive platform, the resurrected A110 will boast a completely flat floor and a rear diffuser to enhance aero without having to feature a rear spoiler. In a bid to shave off fat, the rear-wheel-drive coupe will use bespoke lightweight seats each tipping the scales at only 13.1 kilograms (28.8 pounds) to help achieve a rumored curb weight of just over 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs).

Renault Alpine is still keeping the powertrain specs shrouded in mystery, but at least we know the two-seater A110 will run to 62 mph (100 kph) in four and a half seconds. Reports are indicating the sports car will employ a turbocharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine derived from the Clio RS’ 1.6-liter unit and might offer as much as 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). Some other voices are indicating it will be blessed with an entirely new turbocharged 2.0-liter unit bound to be shared with the hotly anticipated 2018 Megane RS.

We’ll have full details on March 7th when the Alpine A110 will finally receive its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show. It will go on sale towards the end of the year and the first 1,995 units are going to form a “Premiere Edition” pictured here and priced from €55,000 (about $58,220) at home in France.

Source: Alpine