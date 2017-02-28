The Eclipse is dead, long live the Eclipse Cross.

Mitsubishi has revealed the (not ideological) successor of the Eclipse – meet the all-new Eclipse Cross, scheduled to make its official public premiere at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show next week. If the car looks familiar to you, that’s because it shares most of its design components with the XR-PHEV and XR-PHEV II concepts, revealed in 2013 and 2015.

Think of it as a larger Outlander Sport (ASX in Europe) with coupe-SUV bodystyle, positioned below the Outlander in the brand’s lineup. At the front, the compact SUV features Mitsubishi’s trademark Dynamic Shield design concept with a massive radiator grille, flanked by chrome strips and a pair of sleek headlights. The overall profile is very muscular and dynamic thanks to the prominent character line at the door handle level and the raked roofline. The rear end is dominated by the high-mounted, stretched LED rear lamps, dividing the rear window into upper and lower segments.

While it visually resembles the Outlander Sport, the new Eclipse Cross features completely new powertrain options. There’s a new 1.5-liter direct-injection, turbocharged gasoline engine with yet unspecified power, mated to a newly developed CVT transmission with eight-speed Sport Mode manual override. Power distribution is managed through an electronically-controlled 4WD system, which sends the optimum amount of torque to the rear wheels depending on the situation. The Active Yaw Control system (AYC) distributes torque and brake force between the rear wheels, using information on steering angle, yaw rate, drive torque, brake force, and wheel speed.

Diesel fans will be able to opt for the familiar 2.2-liter turbodiesel unit, which has been retuned specifically for the Eclipse Cross. It gains a new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Exact specifications are expected next week, when the model will make its first public appearance in Geneva. Sales across Europe are planned to start in early 2018 with prices and availability to be announced closer to its on-sale date.

Source: Mitsubishi

