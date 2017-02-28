BMW reiterates the model will be sold exclusively in the People's Republic.

The video game-themed ad above clearly reveals the type of customers BMW is trying to attract with its first-ever 1 Series Sedan: the young crowd. Built in China for China, the small sedan was actually developed at home in Munich, Germany and can now be ordered by anyone willing to fork out at least 204,800 yuan (about $29,821) for the 118i Fashion serving as the entry-level model.

The front-wheel-drive 1 Series Sedan in the 118i guise is powered by a familiar three-cylinder turbocharged 1.5-liter engine developing 136 hp (100 kW) and (162 lb-ft) 220 Nm. Equipped with the six-speed Steptronic gearbox, the car will run to 62 mph (100 kph) in 9.4 seconds and top out at 132 mph (212 kph).

For those in need of more Bavarian power, the midrange 120i has a larger turbocharged four-cylinder, 2.0-liter with 192 hp (141 kW) and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm). The extra oomph will lower the sprint time to 7.5 seconds and increase maximum velocity to 146 mph (235 kph) when fitted with the eight-speed auto.

2017 BMW 1 Series Sedan for China
The beefiest of them all is the 125i with 231 hp (170 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) coming from a 2.0-liter, four banger that’s also turbocharged. It will hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.8 seconds and max out at 155 mph (250 kph) also when equipped with the eight-speed automatic ‘box.

If you’re wondering about the car’s size, BMW says the 1 Series Sedan is 175.4 inches (4,456 mm) long, 71 inches (1,803 mm) wide, and 57 inches (1,446 mm) tall, with a generous wheelbase stretching at 105 inches (2,670 mm) to better cater the Chinese market where rear legroom continues to be all the rage.

Buyers willing to pay more to spice up their 1 Series Sedan can go for the optional Sport Line and Luxury Line models adding a variety of upgrades and tweaks both inside and out. Depending on version, BMW’s newest sedan rides on 16-, 17-, or 18-inch alloy wheels and can be optionally fitted with a variety of driver and assistance systems.

