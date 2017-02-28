Another day, another round of teasers from Volvo. This time it’s more significant as we get to find out the new XC60 will be clever enough to steer on its own in order to avoid a potential collision. The company’s City Safety array of driver aids has been upgraded to include steering support, which will kick in whenever automatic braking system won’t be enough to avoid an impact. It’s going to work at speeds between 31 to 62 miles per hour (50 to 100 kilometers per hours) and will increase the chances of being able to avoid a potential hazard, such as a car, pedestrian, or a large animal.

Steering assist will also be automatically activated even when other cars are going to be in the XC60’s blind spot. Needless to say, this functionality will be available only on the models fitted with the optional Blind Spot Information System. If a vehicle is detected in the SUV’s blind spot, the XC60 will autonomously steer its way back into the suitable lane to avoid a crash.

Last but not least, the 2018 Volvo XC60 will also boast a new system called “Oncoming Lane Mitigation,” which will help the driver avoid a possible collision with the cars in the oncoming lane. It does that by alerting the person behind the wheel whenever he or she wanders out of the driving lane by automatically providing steering assistance to guide the car back into the correct lane. This new safety function is going to be active between 31 to 62 mph (50 to 100 kph).

Besides these three novelties, the next XC60 will boast the already familiar safety kit borrowed from the larger “90” series models, including Run-off Road Mitigation, Large Animal Detection, and semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

Volvo will take the wraps off the new XC60 at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

Source: Volvo

