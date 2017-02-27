It can be yours for just $14,500.

The word "sputafuoco" quite literally translates to mean "fire-breather." In this case, the spirit of a classic Ducati and a iconic Cagiva have come together to create a single bike well worthy of the designation. And it’s for sale right now on ModernLook.

Full disclosure: ModernLook is part of the family. A sister site of Motor1.com, it hosts flash sales exclusively for its members to sell the coolest products for a lower price than they'll find anywhere else. That means this custom bike is priced about as low as you're going to find. 

Sputafuoco Ducati Pantah 350CC
The aptly-named Sputafuoco ("Bootstrap") Ducati Pantah was built by master craftsman Stefano Venier, and comes with a 350 cc engine good for 36 horsepower (26 kilowatts) and a top speed of 103 miles per hour (165 kilometers per hour). But as Venier notes, "when you ride it the sensation is of a really fast motorcycle," he said in an interview. "It screams like a rocket, and has no fear of bigger bikes!"

The hybrid bike is a combination of a Cagiva Ala Azzurra 350 cc and and a Ducati Pantah TL. The two together create a strong, elegant motorcycle with a retro feel. The sides have been repurposed from the Ducati, and the gas tank has been fitted with a custom aluminum cap. The front light was ripped off a vintage Moto Guzzi, while the fenders, seat, and brackets were all hand made.

The handlebar is repurposed from a Benelli 354, and the speedometer is fitted directly into the headlight to give it a more minimalistic look and feel. The bike is available for sale through ModernLook for $14,500 – a small price to pay for such a stunning hand-built bike. If you're in the market, click the link to check it out.

