The Audi R8 comes straight from the factory as quite a stylish supercar, and Audi Exclusive’s lineup of options, like custom etching for the carbon fiber on the side blades, add further opportunities for buyers to personalize their new ride. However, some buyers want an even wilder looking machine, and Vorsteiner’s aggressive VRS Aero Program should satisfy them.

The tuner’s body kit overhauls the R8’s front and rear. At the nose, a new spoiler adds a metallic-finished accent to the bottom of the car. This one also doesn’t have a front license plate, which accentuates the massive grille. A significantly larger diffuser and wing punctuate the tuned R8’s rump, and the pieces are sure to grab attention from other drivers on the road. Vorsteiner further shows off these parts by putting a massive set of its wheels on this R8, and the satin-effect paint looks great under the studio lights here.







Vorsteiner makes these components from carbon fiber, and they attach to the factory mounting points, which should make installation easy. The new front spoiler, rear diffuser, and wing cost respectively $2,695, $3,295, and $2,895.

The second-generation R8 is currently available with tunes of a 5.2-liter V10, but numerous rumors indicate that Audi wants to take the supercar down market by installing a smaller mill in the engine bay. The powerplant would reportedly be a version of the biturbo 2.9-liter V6 currently available in the Porsche Panamera. However, the next-gen Audi RS4 allegedly uses the same engine, but tweaks take the output to 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) – ­ versus 440 hp (324 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) in the Porsche. Not only would this version likely have a lower base price, but the smaller displacement would mean lower taxes in some markets. A purported product timeline indicates the entry-level version of the R8 could arrive sometime in 2018.

Via: Vivid Racing