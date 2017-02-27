In the latest round of teasers, Volvo is showing off the XC60’s taillight design in detail to reveal a more modern look compared to the outgoing model’s clusters. We can easily observe that unlike on the bigger XC90, the LED strip extends onto the trunk lid as a way to make the new SUV seem wider when viewed from behind. Here's a taillights comparison between the new XC60 (left) and the XC90 (right):

Another teaser image released by the Geely-owned marque allows us to have a better look at the front grille, albeit the render has been thoroughly tweaked to make the front fascia prettier. The third and last teaser shows a significant section of the SUV’s front, including the elegant headlights with the “Thor’s Hammer” LED daytime running lights as seen on the bigger cars from the “90” series.

An array of Drive-E four-cylinder engines will power the new SPA-based XC60. As standard, the premium SUV will come in a front-wheel-drive flavor, with more expensive models to be blessed with a grippy AWD layout. Electrification is also on the agenda, but don’t expect the T8 Twin Engine of the XC90. Instead, the range-topping XC60 might use a T6 Twin Engine setup in the same vein as the China-only S60L T6 Twin Engine.

In that application, the hybrid powertrain includes a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter gasoline engine capable of sending 238 hp (177 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) to the front wheels, while an electric motor with 68 hp (50 kW) and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm) propels the rear axle to enable an AWD layout. With the forces of the two combined, the hybridized sedan has a beefy output of 306 hp (225 kW) and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm). A lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 11.2 kWh has enough juice for an electric range of 33 miles (53 kilometers).

Volvo will officially unveil the second-generation XC60 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show on March 7th. Meanwhile, expect even more teasers to be posted on social media channels to generate more buzz. A full online reveal might occur a few days earlier before the public debut.

If you would rather have something smaller at a more attainable price, Volvo will expand its SUV portfolio with the introduction of the much-awaited XC40 confirmed for a fall introduction. Sales should kick off by the year’s end or early 2018.

Source: Volvo