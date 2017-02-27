Perhaps one of the best moments of last night’s Oscars was when Michael J. Fox and Seth Rogen appeared on stage getting out of a car to present the Academy Award for Best Film Editing to Hacksaw Ridge. It wasn’t an ordinary car, on the contrary.

A replica of the famous DeLorean DMC-12 time machine from the “Back to the Future” trilogy was brought over by the show’s organizers to make the actors’ grand entrance. To top it all off, Seth Rogen had a pair of futuristic self-lacing Nike shoes as a nod to the second movie.

Prior to arriving on stage, Rogen had a filmed segment talking about how the Back to the Future movies and Michael J. Fox inspired him and consequently had an impact on his career.

While the cool shoes were only available for a brief amount of time in a raffle to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, you can actually place an order for a DeLorean. Thanks to the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015, the reborn DMC-12 is going back into production with many bits and pieces sourced from the original fiber glass-bodied car.

Exact technical specifications and pricing details are not available at this point, but these should all be revealed very soon considering the plan is to kick off production in 2017. Initially, only one car per month is going to be made, but later one assembly is going to be ramped up and they’ll be able to put together one car per week by the end of 2018 / early 2019.

For those who can't wait, the DeLorean Motor Company has a few pre-owned cars listed on its site and one of them thoroughly restored and driven for about 21,000 miles (33,796 kilometers) can be yours for a cool $54,000.