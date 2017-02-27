The fourth generation of Suzuki’s Vitara has only been around for a little over two years, but it seems the crossover is already being tested in a facelifted guise. The prototype caught on camera in Sweden had camouflage only on the front bumper to hide what will likely be a subtle refresh. Despite the disguise, already we can see the radar sensor mounted in the center of the lower grille.

That’s an obvious sign the revised Vitara version will come with additional driver’s assistance systems and more safety kit. As with many other crossovers in this hugely competitive segment, most of them will be offered at an additional cost and only on the more expensive upper trim levels.

Judging by the visible mesh design of the upper grille, the red projector covers, and the black alloy wheels, we’re most likely looking at the sportier Vitara S model fitted with a turbocharged 1.4-liter, four-cylinder engine. It uses Suzuki’s proprietary BoosterJet technology and develops 140 horsepower (103 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s enough power to allow the Vitara S run the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 10.2 seconds regardless of gearbox choice, either a standard six-speed manual or an optional automatic with the same number of gears. As standard, Suzuki is selling the model with an all-wheel-drive system with a choice of four selectable driving modes.

It’s too early to say when the mid-cycle refresh will be out, but there’s probably a good amount of testing left to do, which is why it’s unlikely the updated model will come out before the end of the year or early 2018. Expect more spy shots to arrive in the months to come with prototypes that will likely carry more camo to hide the changes in tow for the facelifted Vitara.

Photos: CarPix