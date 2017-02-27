Hide press release Show press release

PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT, augmented freedom

Ever dreamed of owning a car that offers complete peace-of-mind with full awareness of its surroundings? A car that understands you, that knows you so well that it can foresee your every wish? A car that is in true harmony with you? A car that delivers a seamless, straightforward experience?

PEUGEOT has approached this concept with a single watchword: freedom. Freedom to choose your driving mode and the accompanying sensations. Freedom of movement. The outcome is PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT.







A PEUGEOT that offers something different, that has its own vibe. Our customers can vouch for this, the success of the new PEUGEOT 3008 proves it, and the same will be true of the self-driving car in the future. That vibe has a name – freedom!

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of PEUGEOT

SAMSUNG ARTIK™ Cloud enables easy and transparent interaction between connected devices and services, freeing users from having to worry about the underlying technology. Together, the PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT and SAMSUNG ARTIKTM Cloud are delivering on the vision of the connected car and making it a reality. Dr. Luc Julia, Vice President of Innovation at Samsung Electronics

Designing a self-driving car is an exciting challenge. There are two opposing concepts – active driving and autonomous mode – and our job is to bring them together, with one clear objective: maintaining the enjoyment and arousing emotions. PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT is the first self-driving concept that keeps driving pleasure in mind. Gilles Vidal, Head of Styling at PEUGEOT





PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT, in brief

PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT was designed with a single watchword in mind: freedom. Freedom to choose your driving mode, freedom of movement, interconnected freedom. The concept fulfils its user’s desires and requirements.

PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT is PEUGEOT’s take on the self-driving experience and encapsulates the brand’s enduring commitment to driving pleasure.

Self-driving cars are the next automotive revolution. Every manufacturer will be offering this technology. The difference will lie in how they go about it.

For the first time ever, a car comes with a functional on-board I.o.T platform, the SAMSUNG ARTIKTM Cloud connecting the car with the user’s cloud.

PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT operates in total harmony with the full range of connected devices to create a brand-new approach to mobility. The vehicle integrates the data that the user wants to share with it from their smartphone, smartwatch or home automation systems.

PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT delivers an array of new uses for the home, office or leisure – you can now go about your daily routine seamlessly!

PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT offers four ways of getting around: two active driving modes (Drive Boost or Drive Relax) and two self-driving modes (Autonomous Sharp or Autonomous Soft).

The PEUGEOT Responsive i-Cockpit reinterprets the passenger compartment to meet the needs of the self-driving vehicle. The interfaces can be configured – before, during and after use – according to the mode selected and the user’s profile.

The driver retains control of PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT in all circumstances. In Autonomous mode, drivers can give a command or make a manoeuvre via the i-Device on the central console.

PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT is a shooting brake with a timeless look. Active aerodynamic features accentuate the car’s flawless lines.

PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT, the best of the I.o.T

PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT brings full connectivity to the motor car.

Connected devices and services have become extensions of ourselves. At PEUGEOT, we have integrated this technology into our cars in increasingly simple and ergonomic ways, offering our clients a relaxed, empowering and wholly unprecedented driving experience. One that puts our clients in control of their own mobility, granting them complete autonomy. Aude Brille, head of strategy at PEUGEOT

For PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT, our inspiration came from nature and from people. People learn from their environment, gaining in autonomy as they go. Likewise, PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT draws on deep learning technology to establish the user’s profile. The SAMSUNG ARTIKTM Cloud for the I.o.T (Internet of Things) connects the devices they use every day and aggregates the data. That data comes from items such as smartwatches, smartphones and social media. It can even connect to your home to communicate with your smart television, audio streaming, home assistant, PC and other devices. The car itself is a valuable source of information because it is with us throughout our day and knows our regular journeys, favourite places and how we drive.

PEUGEOT and Sentiance, a data science company, process the data to make it meaningful and define each user’s profile. The analysis is dynamic and constantly enhanced. It means PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT can preconfigure or adapt its architecture to satisfy all its user’s needs and desires.

Monday, 7:45 a.m.

You set off for your 8:30 appointment fifteen minutes earlier than usual. Taking weather and traffic conditions into account, your car’s navigation system and your diary have synchronised and suggested you leave home fifteen minutes earlier if you want to be on time. Once inside the car, the FOCAL hi-fi system starts playing the track you were listening to at home. When you start the engine, your house doors are automatically locked.

Tuesday, 9 p.m.

You’re very tired after your session at the gym. Your PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT is aware of this thanks to your smartwatch and so switches to Autonomous Soft mode. You can take some rest during the journey back home. As you approach your house, the outside lights come on to light up your driveway.

Thursday, 8 a.m.

Yesterday’s sport wasn’t enough! Your car suggests you park a ten-minute walk from your office to help you keep fit.

Friday, 2 p.m.

The journey to your next appointment includes a section on the motorway and a winding local road. The motorway part is covered in Autonomous Sharp mode. Then, knowing that you enjoy a dynamic drive, the car switches itself to Drive Boost mode when you join the local road.

For the user, the car offers an unprecedented smooth driving experience. The vehicle environment has been designed to make every journey easier. The car preconfigures a range of features: driving mode, seat and interface settings, ambient lighting, hi-fi system, and so on. However, the driver remains fully in charge, able to choose between a manual drive or letting the car do the work in Autonomous mode.

The four modes available allow for particularly precise management. Drive Boost is designed for a dynamic drive. Drive Relax uses the ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems) to assist the driver. This includes features such as automatic main beam switching or the active cruise control.

Autonomous Soft mode is for comfort. The journeys may be a little longer, giving you time to watch a film, read or simply rest. Finally, Autonomous Sharp optimises journey times with precise, efficient road handling.

PEUGEOT Responsive i-Cockpit, the revolution for everyone

The concepts presented to date have given the self-driving car quite an elitist image. It is seen as a top-of-the-range product, designed entirely with the driver in mind. PEUGEOT’s vision is radically different. Self-driving must enable as many people as possible to benefit. With this in mind, we have created an innovative, adaptive interior architecture, the Responsive i-Cockpit.

The self-driving car opens up new avenues for creativity, responding to new uses. With PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT and its Responsive i-Cockpit, we are building on the factors that have made the brand’s latest models so successful. We are creating new forms of driving pleasure. These may come from the interfaces, the architecture or the styling. There is no reason why a self-driving car should be dull to look at or to experience. Matthias Hossann, head of PEUGEOT concept cars

The driver’s environment boasts a sleek kinematic system that comes into play when switching between Drive and Autonomous modes. The compact steering wheel and the panel housing the toggle switches fold into the dashboard. At the same time, the accelerator pedal pulls back into the pedal unit.

Regardless of the mode activated, the driver retains control over the vehicle. While this is obvious in Drive mode, this feature of PEUGEOT’s self-driving car is more surprising in Autonomous mode. The i-Device sits next to the 9.7-inch screen on the central console and can be used to command the car at any time. Simply tap to overtake the car in front or to switch from Soft to Sharp mode.

In Drive mode, the holographic cluster displays the operating data: vehicle speed, the split between the two energies used in the PHEV power chain, battery level, and so on. The digital rear-view function notifies the driver of the presence of a vehicle in the blind spot.

In Autonomous mode, these features include other information such as the distance covered so far and the remaining journey time. In fact, with the driver now able to relax, time is the only notion that really counts!

The on-board atmosphere changes as you change driving mode. Other than the information displayed, the seat positions, lighting and sound options are adapted.

The Responsive i-Cockpit gives each passenger their own individual space, even on-board a compact vehicle. To make sure everyone is comfortable, the seats take inspiration from aeronautic design. The structures and areas that come into contact with the body – seat base, seat back and headrest – are all treated individually. The base is enhanced with aluminium and remains fixed. The back, however, is mobile, pivoting around the transversal Y axis. The occupant is free to select the position they like – horizontal if they want to rest, upright to drive or in-between to watch a film or work.

Passengers can all communicate with the car via a chatbot, a speech-driven personal assistant offering a vast array of services. For example, you can use naturally expressed commands to book cinema seats or buy online.

The materials also incite you to make the most of this extra free time. The floor is finished with a thin concrete layer that has a silky feel, inviting you to slip off your shoes and relax. A 3D mesh is shaped to fit and support the body. The same material also trims the side panels around the central console and the door panels, the seat bases and seat backs. The headrest provides neck support and is trimmed with a flexible 3D mesh and leather.





Shooting brake, a timeless look

With PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT, the self-driving car introduces a brand-new ecosystem designed to be inclusive. It strikes an emotional chord with its timeless, understated styling and its innovative aerodynamics underscore the flawless silhouette.

As a car moves forward, it pushes through a wall of air, affecting the way it accelerates. Engineers constantly work on improving aerodynamics to reduce fuel consumption and improve passenger comfort. This latter aspect will become increasingly important in the future. With self-driving cars, vehicle occupants will be able to do other things as they travel, discovering new ways of enjoying themselves on-board.

The proportions of PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT draw from the great coachbuilding tradition. The curved lines are sculpted around the technical components and the occupants. The lengthy bonnet hints at the 300 hp delivered by the PHEV power chain. The generous contours of the wheel arches suggest good road-handling and the power of the four drive wheels.

The front end is extremely expressive. There is a camera lens fitted in the centre of each LED headlamp, evoking the pupil of an eye. These cameras scan the vehicle’s environment and send information back to the driving assistance systems. The grille’s aspect changes depending on which way you look at it. Its semi-hollowed structure features a Lion which is underlined in white when Autonomous mode is activated.

On either side of the headlamps, the light signature stretches the full height of the front mask. It is deployed from 90 km/h upwards, with a two-fold objective. Firstly, the lower parts of the two light guides are connected by a strip that provides extra downforce on the front axle.

Secondly, this movement creates an opening to reduce pressure on the bodywork of the moving vehicle. Air is drawn in at the front end and expelled at the wheel surface. This serves as a virtual wheel fairing, cancelling out aerodynamic interference with the chassis and suspension, working in combination with the five-spoke aluminium wheels. The latter feature a series of narrow grooves, making them lighter. The same aerodynamic features are also found at the rear end. Air is drawn in via an opening in the front door beltline and flows towards the diffuser, located below a row of 3D lamps connected by a light strip.

The sunroof curves down snugly over the vehicle’s passengers. Its lines are underscored by the same deep blue tri-coating that colours the bodywork.

In the near future, there will be two sides to PEUGEOT driving pleasure. Enjoy a dynamic drive or, alternatively, make the most of some extra free time. Time for you, time for leisure, time for enjoyment. PEUGEOT INSTINCT CONCEPT embodies this very concept.