The gorgeous wagon features a fully autonomous driving system.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that Peugeot knows how to make hugely appealing concepts. Case in point, the Geneva-bound Instinct is a prime example of the brand’s skills to come up with desirable show cars, which unfortunately rarely make it to the assembly line. This striking wagon won’t ever morph into a production car, so it’s nothing more than a tease.

The Instinct concept is more than just a pretty face as Peugeot says the sculpted body was designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind in a bid to maximize fuel efficiency. Not only does it have cameras instead of conventional mirrors, but it also has extra cameras mounted within the LED headlights to scan the road up ahead and send the gathered info to the concept’s numerous safety and assistance systems. While the Instinct is fully autonomous, the driver can still take control of the car whenever he or she wishes to do so.

2017 Peugeot Instinct concept
2017 Peugeot Instinct concept

Opening the suicide doors will grant access to a high-tech interior with very few physical controls. Instead, there’s a sleek 9.7-inch touchscreen in the middle of the center console as part of Peugeot’s vision of a future i-Cockpit. The concept boasts “Drive” and “Autonomous” modes and has multiple seating adjustment options thanks to individual settings for the seat back, seat base, and headrest taking inspiration from aeronautic design.

Another interesting feature is the so-called “chatbot,” which is being described by Peugeot as a “speech-driven personal assistant” that can take orders from those inside the cabin.

Info about what powers the concept is scarce at this point, but we do know the Instinct concept uses an unspecified plug-in hybrid setup developing a combined output of 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts).

Before travelling to next month’s Geneva Motor Show, the Instinct will be displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona until March 2nd.

Source: Peugeot

Be part of something big