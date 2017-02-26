It is no secret that Bentley is planning additional SUV models to join its lineup in the near future and a new report coming from Automotive News suggests the next SUV of the brand could be all-electric. First of all, Bentley’s CEO Wolfgang Durheimer literally gave a confirmation that new crossovers are coming, speaking during the press launch of the Continental Supersports in Portugal.

"I can assure you that Bentley - on the long term view - will not stay with one model only in the SUV lineup" Duerheimer commented. "We have clear indications that a smaller Bentayga as a Bentley SUV would find great acceptance."

But what’s more interesting, the British manufacturer will be searching for entirely new clients with its next SUV. That’s why it would need to be very different from the Bentayga and going all-electric is one possible option.

"If you are looking for such a car, then we are looking to that in combination with the possibilities to go full electric," Rolf Frech, Bentley's board member for engineering, told Automotive News. "It only makes sense if you get really new customers into the brand."







However, an electric SUV would be considered a second stage of the brand’s electrification plans, as the company intends to offer plug-in hybrid versions of all its current models as a first step, starting with the Bentayga. Potentially, this means the all-electric SUV won’t be ready to hit the road until the end of the decade or beyond, as Frech explained.

Bentley is still evaluating the idea for an EV SUV and is still not ready to give it final approval, because green lighting it would most likely spell trouble for the production electric sports car, previewed by the EXP 10 Speed concept.

Note: Bentley Bentayga pictured below.

Source: Automotive News