Just in case you had any doubts about the sort of roof the new E-Class Cabrio will boast, Mercedes is using online media channels to tell the world its posh midsize convertible will employ a soft top. En route to the Geneva Motor Show, the new droptop is being teased yet again in a matter of days, following the release of a darkened image earlier in the week providing a glimpse of the upmarket four-seat model with its roof down.

Knowing Mercedes and its most recent models, we are not expecting any surprises in terms of design. We had the pleasure of taking a prototype for a spin and it barley had any camo on it, thus suggesting there aren’t going to be any major changes over the coupe. Well, except for the obvious switch from a fixed metal roof to an electrically retractable soft top that will need less than 20 seconds to go up or down.

As with every other convertible from Mercedes, the new arrival will benefit from the “Airscarf” neck-level heating system incorporated in the front seats as well as the “Aircap” wind deflector.

It’s going to ride on the same flexible MRA platform as the other members of the E-Class family from where it will inherit just about all the hardware. Sadly, an E63 Cabriolet has already been ruled out by Mercedes-AMG’s boss Tobias Moers. Same goes for the coupe.







Bear in mind the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet is not going to be Mercedes’ only novelty at the auto show in Switzerland, as the company with the three-pointed star logo will also take the wraps off a “stunning new show car.” It’s actually going to be product of the Mercedes-AMG sub-brand, and all signs are leading towards a 600-hp GT4 sedan concept set to preview a rival for the Porsche Panamera. A production model is expected to follow as early as next year.

Also in Geneva, Mercedes will have the bonkers G650 Landaulet on display.

Source: Mercedes-Benz