Days before its official premiere in Geneva, the Peugeot Instinct Concept has made its unofficial online debut through this leaked image. What we see on the attached picture is a sexy study for a sporty, two-door vehicle which, for some reason, reminds us of the Volvo C30. Of course, aside from the obvious similarities in the shape of the rear fenders, the two have nothing in common – this new Peugeot features a truly massive front grille, flanked by sleek headlights, large five-spoke wheels, and prominent side skirts.

Unfortunately, since this is the only image of the concept available so far, we can’t say much about its design. We also don’t know its exact idea – it doesn’t seem to be previewing a future production model and most likely will demonstrate the way Peugeot’s design will evolve in the coming years. It will be interesting to see what is powering the Instinct and our bet is the attractive shapes are hiding a fully-electric powertrain.







A more detailed look reveals the concept has no door handles, so maybe it features some kind of modernistic door opening device. The roof is made entirely of glass, while the doors have what appear to be small cameras instead of side mirrors.

Peugeot won’t be attending this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show in September and the Geneva show will be the company’s most important public appearance for 2017. In the Swiss capital the manufacturer will also hold the global debut of the all-electric Partner Tepee Electric, which will share Peugeot’s stand with the facelifted budged 301 sedan, the 3008 and 5008 SUVs, and the 2017 Dakar-winning 3008 DKR.

Source: WorldScoop via Carscoops