After catching a glimpse of the concept’s Lincoln-like derrière in the first teaser, the H600 by Pininfarina is back in a fresh render showing off a portion of the front fascia, which makes us think of a Maserati Levante. Flanked by a pair of slim and slightly angled LED headlights, the prominent front grille featuring a honeycomb mesh will have chrome vertical slats shaped almost like a boomerang. Thin vertical strips of LEDs mounted on the lower section of the front bumper will serve as the daytime running lights.

Also noticeable are the multiple creases on the hood, which is set to carry the “Hybrid Kinetic” lettering to emphasize the concept was commissioned by the Hybrid Kinetic Group from Hong Kong. The big logo mounted in the center of the grille belongs to the very same company. Unsurprisingly for a concept, it looks like the Geneva-bound showcar will have side cameras instead of conventional mirrors.

The other teaser allows us to see the high-tech interior cabin with an all-digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen for the infotainment system. The door panels and dashboard are covered in brown leather and blend nicely with the wood trim that adorns some of the bits and pieces. A flat-bottomed steering wheel with a two-spoke design and Pininfarina’s name at the bottom is also visible, while in the center of the dash resides an analog clock.

Technical specifications have not been published so far, but we do know the H600 concept will boast “eco-friendly technology” and will utilize “new energy propulsion.” It remains to be seen what that actually means.

It won’t be the only car designed by Mahindra-controlled Pininfarina at the Geneva Motor Show next month as it will share the spotlight with the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo. It’s a supercar developed by two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi with German company HWA AG, which came to life in 1998 as a spin-off from AMG.

The two will be revealed in full on March 7th in Geneva.

Source: Pininfarina