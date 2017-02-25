Williams has shown the first images of its 2017 Formula 1 car, the FW40, in the flesh following on from releasing renders of its new challenger last week.

The Grove-based squad's car was the first to break cover last Friday, when Williams released computer images of its new design ahead of this week's launches.

Now it has shown off what the car looks like in the flesh, with the FW40 appearing largely similar to what was shown previously,

The biggest difference is that the engine cover features a full 'shark fin' similar to those of Sauber, Renault, Force India, Ferrari and McLaren.

Elsewhere, the sidepods and airtake appear to have been subtly revised, but the bargeboard area remains more or less the same as it appeared in the render.

Felipe Massa will be the first to drive the FW40 when pre-season testing begins at Barcelona on Monday.

He will then rotate with rookie teammate Lance Stroll, with the Canadian getting his first opportunity behind the wheel of the new car on Tuesday.

Williams' launch leaves only Red Bull, Toro Rosso and Haas as the three teams yet to reveal their 2017 cars, with all three scheduled to present their new contenders on Sunday.

Source: Motorsport.com

