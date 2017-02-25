After providing a quick look at the hotly anticipated 2018 B5 Bi-Turbo sedan, Alpina is back to show the wagon version tackling some mountain roads in a lovely scenery. It reveals the “Alpina Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH & Co. KG” company as it’s known by its full name has plans to show both body styles at the forthcoming Geneva Motor Show early next month.

Judging by the two teaser videos released, the new B5 Bi-Turbo models will be available with a grippy xDrive setup, at least as an option. It remains to be seen whether Alpina will unveil both the B5 and D5 or it will decide to wait a few months before introducing the hot diesel.

In terms of power, expect the new B5 to at least match the 600 hp (441 kW) and 591 lb-ft (800 Nm) provided by the outgoing version from its biturbo 4.4-liter V8. Considering the new 5 Series is lighter than its predecessor, the new Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo will be faster even if it won’t have considerably more power. Same goes for the D5 Bi-Turbo, which currently has 345 hp (257 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) from its biturbo 3.0-liter diesel engine.

Just to get an idea of what to expect in terms of performances, the B5 Bi-Turbo runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds and maxes out at 204 mph (328 kph). As for its diesel counterpart, it does the sprint in 5.1 seconds and hits 171 mph (275 kph).

If you would rather have an M5, which will be available strictly as a sedan, BMW will introduce the model later this year. It might debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September before going on sale towards the end of 2017. When it will arrive, customers won’t have the option of buying a rear-wheel drive version or an xDrive-equipped model. Instead, BMW will sell the super sedan exclusively with AWD with the possibility of switching to RWD by pressing a button. If that sounds familiar, the M5’s archrival, the new Mercedes-AMG E63, has a similar setup.

Source: Alpina