No, this not the new Z/28. Meet the Camaro ZL1 1LE, an even more hardcore version of Chevy’s 650-horsepower, almost-200-mile-per-hour super-coupe. It’s got the same supercharged LT4 V8 making the same power, but like the 1LE versions of the V6 and SS Camaros, this one is more focused on handling and outright track-attack prowess.

Aerodynamic enhancements include a huge, carbon fiber rear wing, new air deflectors, and dive planes. Chassis upgrades include new Multimatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers at the front and rar, with an adjustable front-end ride height. Lightweight, forged aluminum wheels are an inch wider than the rollers on the standard ZL1, but an inch smaller in diameter, and are fitted with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires – with super-massive 325-series tires at the back – which offer enough lateral grip to pull 1.1 Gs of force in a turn. Compared to a standard ZL1, the 1LE is 60 pounds lighter.

General Motors says these upgrades are enough to make the ZL1 1LE a full three seconds quicker than a stock ZL1 Coupe around the company’s Milford Road Course track. Hot damn.

Chevrolet unveiled the new Camaro ZL1 1LE in Daytona, Florida, ahead of the annual Daytona 500 race. Look for the new coupe to go on sale later this year, as a 2018 model. We’ll have official pricing details around that time, as well.

Source: Chevrolet

Live photos: Zac Estrada / Motor1.com