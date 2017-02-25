Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or comparing the price of a Model S to a Mercedes. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at key figures from Ford, Chevy, and McLaren.



Top speed, in miles per hour, of the Chevy Camaro ZL1. Actually, Chevy engineers and test drivers did get the muscle car to 202 mph at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg proving ground, but only in one direction; the two-way average, which compensates for wind, was 198 mph. Still, a hugely impressive feat which makes the new ZL1 the fastest factory Camaro of all time.



How much quicker, in seconds, the new Ford Fiesta ST reaches 62 mph than its predecessor. Based on the all-new Ford Fiesta, the newest ST switches to a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine. Horsepower is unchanged at 197 hp, but torque jumps from 177 to 214 pound-feet. Other changes include a new cylinder-deactivation system, an active exhaust, and electronically augmented engine sound. The car debuts publicly in Geneva.

How long, in seconds, it takes a McLaren 720S to brake from 124 mph to a stop. Those impressive braking capabilities are thanks in part to new carbon-ceramic discs that are lighter and stiffer than other calipers in the range. The brakes were said to be put through some of the most rigorous tests ever undertaken by McLaren engineers. We’ll learn even more about the 720S when McLaren introduces the car at the Geneva Auto Show.



Distance, in miles, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid can travel on an electric charge without activating its gasoline engine. But it’s that engine that is significant: Whereas the regular Panamera 4 E-Hybrid works with an electric motor to produce 462 hp, the new Turbo S plug-in marries a 136-hp motor with a 550-hp 4.0-liter biturbocharged V8. With 680 hp and a 192-mph maximum velocity, it’ll be one of the highest-performing plug-in hybrids around.

Cost in Euros (approximately $1.6 million) of the Italdesign Speciali. The fantastically outlandish supercar is based on the mechanical bits of Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan. That means a 610-hp V10 engine and an incredible 205-mph top speed. The car will go into production later this year at a factory in Italy under the new “Italdesign Automobili Speciali” brand for those seriously lofty prices.