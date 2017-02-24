Today, the Ferrari F40 has earned a legacy as one of the all-time great supercars, and the sterling reputation has helped the car regularly command $1 million or more at auction. The F40 was a strong performer at the track in its era, too. Duke Video is reminding us of just how well the coupe could lap a circuit in this amazing clip of one slicing through traffic at Monza in the BPR Sportscar Series.

According to the video’s narrator, this privateer F40 entry had a trio of French, former Formula One drivers on its squad. While the coupe often suffered reliability issues, when things worked, the talented drivers showed this Ferrari had some serious speed.

In this clip, the F40 shows little effort in speeding past Porsche 911s, and it even gets around a McLaren F1 at one point. However, it sounds like there are gearbox issues during this video, and the driver wildly gesticulates when telling the mechanics about the issue over the radio.

Ferrari built the road-going F40 from 1987 to 1992. In stock form, they had a mid-mounted 2.9-liter biturbo V8 that 471 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 425 pound-feet (576 Newton-meters) of torque. The coupes could allegedly reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 201 mph (324 kilometers per hour).

For most of us, the best way to get an F40 today is to buy the Lego kit. At 1,158 pieces, it would be a nice project to put together, and assembly videos show that the end result looks great, too. Sadly, these models don't make the fabulous sound of the real thing.

Source: Duke Video