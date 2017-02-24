The American-made Saleen S7 is as rare as it is beautiful. Production lasted just a few years, and in that time just 1,500 were built. But of the handful of examples available on the used market, this one in particular is unlike any other. It’s heading to auction next month as part of the RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island sale.

So what makes it unique? Apart from the 550-horsepower (410-kilowatt) V8 and a top speed of over 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour), this is the only S7 ever finished in Speedlab Silver with a Beige leather interior, surprisingly enough. It wears seven-spoke silver polished wheels to match, and even comes with a certificate of authenticity identifying its one-of-a-kind credentials.







Along with the unique paint job and interior work, it’s one of just eight S7s built for the 2004 model year, and one of just 30 naturally-aspirated examples. It was sold new through Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo of Portland, Oregon, and remained with its first owner for two years before being sold again. It’s had two other owners since then.

Next month it will hit the auction block at the RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island sale where it’s estimated to go for anywhere between $390,000 to $500,000. It features a fully adjustable front and rear suspension, four-wheel ventilated Brembo disc brakes, and a mid-mounted 427 cubic-inch V8 at its core.

The car is completely stock and comes with the original window sticker, owner's manual, tool kit, and even two sets of keys. Not to mention it's driven just over 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) since new.

If you're looking to add this rare American exotic to your collection, it will cross the auction block on March 11, 2017.

Source: RM Sotheby's