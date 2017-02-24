It's no secret that the Tesla Model 3 is going to be an American kid. From the battery pack (Nevada Gigfactory) to the chassis and body (California), the major components are all from the sunny Southwest. In fact, so much of the EV is going to be made in the USA that there's a "good chance" it will be the most Made In America car when Tesla starts building them later this year. This is according to Tesla CEO, who responded to a question on Twitter about the possibility.

The Model S is already the most American-made EV, with about 75 percent of its content coming from within the US. For the last two years, the most American-made car overall was the Toyota Camry, according to a list kept by Cars.com. For 2016, five of the top eight "most American" were from Japanese companies. After the Camry, the top five list includes the Honda Accord, the Toyota Sienna, the Honda Odyssey, and the Honda Pilot. Rounding out the top eight are the Chevy Traverse, the GMC Acadia, and the Buick Enclave. An American company hasn't had a car at the top of the list since the Ford F-150 was there in 2014. Cars.com says that its list, "recognizes cars that are assembled here, using a high percentage of domestic parts, and which are bought in large numbers by American consumers."

Musk's Tweet, though, is about a different scale, one used by the Kogod School of Business at American University. This ranking looks at, "factors [like] the proportion of American-made parts, labor, and the amount of development work conducted in the U.S.," according to Green Car Reports. Whatever reckoning you use, the Model 3 looks like it's gonna be a player.

Source: Elon Musk on Twitter