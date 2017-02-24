Three beers take inspiration from a trio of the brand's current vehicles. They're only on sale at the company's factory store.

Mixing beer and cars can often end by standing in front of a judge, getting a hefty fine, and possibly even spending some time behind bars. However, the Morgan Motor Company is now finding a way to combine the two disparate things. The 108-year-old British automaker is partnering with a brewery in its hometown of Malvern Link, England, to create officially licensed ales inspired by the marque’s vehicles.

The collection of three Morgan Ales are available now in the automaker's factory store for 15 pounds ($18.75 at current rates). The company will also be serving it during events in the future. If Morgan's beers are anything like its cars, we'd expect their flavor to be classic with a touch of modernity.

Morgan Motor Company Beer


The Friday Beer Company's creations each play off the persona of the automaker's vehicles. The Morgan 4/4 Blonde Ale comes in at an appropriate 4.4 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). The brewry combines malted barley, oats and wheat. It claims that the resulting beer has flavor notes of pineapple, blackcurrant, and toast.

The Morgan 3 Wheeler Dark Mild Ale is slightly dark. The 3 percent ABV references the trike's wheels, and the low alcohol content should make it easy to enjoy more than one of them. 

Finally, the Morgan Aero 8 Rye Ale has the style of a classic British bitter ,but the rye malt in the mix adds some extra spiciness. Its 4.8 percent ABV references the 4.8-liter V8 in the model's current incarnation.

The EV3 lacks a beer for now. Perhaps, it could be a well-hopped India pale ale that would give drinkers a zing of bitterness that would evoke the feeling from the trike's electric motors. A sour-fermented beer might do the trick, too. 

Source: Morgan Motor Company

More Morgan News:

Be part of something big