Following a barrage of spy photos, Volvo is nearly ready to pull the sheets off its long-awaited new XC60 SUV. It will make its debut on March 7, 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show, and if this vague teaser is any indication, it should share most of its design cues with the larger XC90, which is a good thing.

We caught our first glimpse of the new XC60 back in 2015 soon after the debut of the XC90. Though heavily camouflaged, the spy shots showed a significantly boxier design than that of the outgoing model. Some new spy shots showing the car with even less camo (pictured below), and the vague teaser above further confirms the updated styling.







The signature ‘Hammer of Thor’ headlights carry over from the XC90 and S90, but gain a slightly different look. The grille, too, is almost identical to the rest of the lineup apart from some minor updates, and though we can’t see the rear, we assume it will be significantly more sculpted and a bit more spacious. The entire package will be lighter thanks to a new construction.

As far as power is concerned, similar to the XC90, a range of turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engine will be available. The top trim model is expected to use a T6 Twin Engine in the same vein as the S60L T6 Twin Engine, with a hotted-up Polestar version expected later down the line.

We won’t know all the details until the XC60 makes its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month. Catch it on display and in full on March 7 before it goes on sale later in the year.

Source: Volvo / Facebook