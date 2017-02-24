Even though it was spotted in traffic earlier this month without any camouflage, PSA’s premium division DS Automobiles has kicked off a teasing game on its Facebook page to preview the DS7 Crossback. In this first clip, we are being given the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the midsize SUV’s headlight arrangement officially called “Active LED Vision.” Using less fancy terms, it means these will employ adaptive light-emitting diodes.

Two vertical strips mounted to the extremities of the bumper will serve as the daytime running lights. Although not visible in the clip, LED fog lights will be positioned within the black cutout for the front vents, as seen on the near-production prototype pictured below.







DS’ new posh SUV destined to be sold in Europe will go up against the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3, and the soon-to-be-revealed new Volvo XC60. It will serve as the brand’s halo model and will sit on PSA’s versatile EMP2 platform with power coming from a new turbodiesel 1.5-liter DVR engine, according to Autocar. The new diesel will have as much as 130 horsepower (97 kilowatts) and will considerably slash emissions compared to the group’s current crop of diesels. In this application, the thrifty diesel is going to be hooked up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, also a newly developed hardware engineered with efficiency in mind.

Speaking of efficiency, the DS7 Crossback will be the first model to adopt an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain. Reports are indicating a hot gasoline-powered model is on the agenda and will have roughly 240 hp (179 kW).

Following its online reveal on February 28 (Tuesday), the DS7 Crossback will take a bow next month at the Geneva Motor Show. Further down the line, an upscale version of the Peugeot 3008 will be added and it is believed DS will also introduce a pint-sized crossover to go after the Audi Q2.

Source: DS Automobiles