Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to fast, luxurious, and beautiful cars. The Real Madrid striker owns or has owned tens of Ferraris, Bentley, Audis, BMWs, Porsches, and many, many more – and even a Bugatti Veyron, bought as a celebration of the Euro 2016 soccer championship title.

Apparently, the relationship between the player and the French brand is strong, as the manufacturer has called Ronaldo for an exclusive test drive of the mighty Chiron. Customer deliveries of the hypercar start soon, but before that Bugatti wanted to get it “tested and approved by a champion.”

Ronaldo was handed the keys of a silver example of the Chiron, putting a big smile on his face. We are not confident all the high-speed maneuvers from the video above were performed by the soccer player, but there’s no denying the test must have been a lot of fun. In fact, according to the official statement from Bugatti, it was performed on the streets of Madrid, Spain’s capital.







Ronaldo himself teased his more than 91 million Instagram followers with a photo and a video of the Chiron, and it will be interesting to see if he will buy an example of the car. In December last year, it was reported the company already has 220 orders for the Chiron and will assemble 65 units in 2017. The starting price tag of $2.61 million won’t be a serious difficulty for Ronaldo, as he has reportedly received more than $33 million from Real Madrid salary last year. Additionally, ad deals with Nike and other big companies are adding more than $25 million to his account every year.







Source: Bugatti, Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram