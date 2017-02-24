Ferrari became the sixth F1 team to unveil its new car, the SF70H, as it aims to bounce back from a disappointing 2016 campaign.

The Scuderia chose an online launch, broadcasting live from Fiorano, where its 2017 challenger will hit the track for the first time later on Friday as part of a filming day.

The new car features some aggressively sculpted sidepods and has a T-wing fitted to its shark fin engine cover - exploiting the same loophole in the regulations as Mercedes.

Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, chief technical officer Mattia Binotto and race drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were on stage for the presentation.

The Italian team had hoped to challenge for the title last year after winning three races in 2015 to finish runner-up to Mercedes.

But it fell well short as it struggled with set-up, strategy and tyre temperatures over the course of the season and rarely managed to get the most out of its package.

It failed to win a race and was beaten to second in the constructors' championship by Red Bull, finishing 367 points adrift of Mercedes.

Ferrari's technical structure was tweaked mid-season when technical director James Allison left the team, with Binotto moving from his role as engine boss to head up the technical department.

 

Source: Motorsport.com

