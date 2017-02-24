After years and years of waiting, Alfa Romeo finally has an SUV to call its own.

The Kamal concept from 2003 failed to materialize as a production model, so Alfa Romeo fans in need of an SUV had to wait for 14 years to finally buy one. Named after the Stelvio mountain pass in northern Italy, the high-riding Alfa is now available in Europe and you can have it in a fancy First Edition as well as in the hot-flavored Quadrifoglio trim.

To celebrate the Stelvio’s much-awaited arrival on the old continent, Alfa Romeo has dropped a massive gallery and plenty of videos of its premium SUV. Not only that, but the FCA-owned marque has also revealed full technical specifications and details about the U.K. version.

Initially, the model will be offered in U.K. in three variants: Stelvio, Stelvio Super, and Stelvio Tecnica. Even the base model gets 17-inch wheels, an 8.8-inch infotainment, eight-speaker sound system, parking sensors, cruise control, electric tailgate, as well as rain and light sensors. On the safety side, the entry-level model comes generously equipped with lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian protection, and forward collision warning.

2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Euro-spec
2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Euro-spec

Pay more for the mid-range Super trim and Alfa Romeo will throw in larger 18-inch alloys, leather and fabric seats in three colors, door sills with steel inserts, and a choice of three color combinations for the door panels and dashboard.

The Stelvio Super is optionally available with a Luxury Pack adding real wood inserts and full grain leather seats that are heated and electrically adjustable. There’s also a Sport Pack featuring a heated sports steering wheel, body-hugging leather-wrapped seats (also heated and with electrical adjustment), as well as aluminum inserts and steel pedals.

The flagship diesel-only Tecnica spoils its owners with goodies such as an upgraded 8.8-inch Alfa Connect 3D Nav, bi-xenon adaptive headlights, and electric folding mirrors.

2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Euro-spec
2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Euro-spec

In terms of engines, the 2017 Stelvio in U.K. specification is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 280 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).

A turbodiesel 2.2-liter can be had with either 180 hp (134 kW) or 210 hp (154 kW), but initially only the latter will be available. The stronger unit has 470 Nm (346 lb-ft) and enables the Stelvio cover the sprint in 6.6 seconds and max out at 133 mph (214 kph).

Whether it’s the gasoline or the diesel engine, the 2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio uses an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission channeling power to both axles thanks to the Q4 all-wheel-drive setup.

Pricing details will be announced closer to the model’s launch in U.K. scheduled for autumn.

Source: Alfa Romeo

 

Be part of something big