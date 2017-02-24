Hide press release Show press release

The Italian Brand's first SUV in more than a century of history

The first Alfa Romeo SUV is born, delivering a thrilling driving experience, outstanding performance and sporty style. For the first time in more than a century of history, these distinctive features of the genuine "Alfa spirit" have now come together in a sport utility vehicle. Its name is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and it aims to rewrite the rules in the medium-sized premium SUV segment.

Today, the Brand has decided to stun the public with three new versions - Stelvio, Stelvio Super and Stelvio Business - all ready to enjoy an enthusiastic welcome from the many fans who have already ensured the success of the exclusive "First Edition", launched a few weeks ago at EMEA, and before that of the Quadrifoglio version, which received its world premiere in Los Angeles last November.

Exciting handling

The name itself tells us that this model will provide a thrilling driving experience and still excel in the comfort and versatility typical of its category. The Stelvio is Italy's highest mountain pass and Highway 38, which crosses it, over 20 kilometres in length and with more than 75 hairpin bends, has iconic status. To enjoy it as it is meant to be enjoyed, alone or in the company of friends and family, there is now a SUV capable of offering an unrivalled combination of driving pleasure, Italian styling and versatility: the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

In true Alfa Romeo tradition, the new SUV delivers impeccable handling, worthy of a real sports car, proven by balanced weight distribution, the most direct steering ratio in the segment and state-of-the-art suspension with the exclusive AlfalinkTM technology. Not to mention the lavish use of ultra-lightweight, hi-tech materials including carbon fibre for the drive shaft and aluminium for the engines, suspension systems, hood, wings, doors and the tailgate. What's more, for the ultimate in road-holding, the Stelvio SUV offers the Alfa Romeo Q4 all-wheel drive system, and can be equipped with mechanical self-locking rear differential on request. More than just performance and handling, the car has plenty of room available for passengers to enjoy and share the pleasure of travelling regardless of the destination.

100% Alfa Romeo sporty design

The Stelvio's proportions, with a length of 468 cm, height of 167 cm and width of 216 cm, express strength, dynamism and compactness. Externally, its attractive line is the perfect blend of tradition, design and performance, an integral part of the brand's history, dating back over a century. Achieving this mix, now as in the past, involves combining the three ingredients of Alfa Romeo design: proportion, simplicity and top-quality surfacing. These same ingredients gave us the Giulia - the new Alfa Romeo benchmark and precursor of the brand's future - and have been comprehensively reworked to adapt them to the altogether different volume of a Sports Utility Vehicle. To underline its beautiful lines, the customer can choose from 13 body colours and 13 different alloy wheels, which highlight its sleek silhouette.

The same elegantly sporty imprint is found in the interior, which is simple, stylish and tailored like a bespoke suit, with painstaking craftsmanship and premium materials: the leather, including full grain, real woods and fabrics have all been chosen for their visual and tactile appeal and assembled to give a palpable sense of human artistry. The driver is central, a concept underlined by the diagonal tunnel, the slightly undulating dashboard and the small, direct-ratio, leather-wrapped steering wheel that adapts effectively to all driving styles. Also provided is a clear TFT colour information display cluster (with 3.5" or 7" display) which supplies all essential information, while the driver/car interface consists of two rotary controls for easy, immediate use of the Alfa DNA selector and Alfa Connect system. Depending on the version, Alfa Connect has a 6.5" or 8.8" high resolution display, with integral 3D navigation function, the new frontier in infotainment developed in partnership with Magneti Marelli.

Innovative engineering for unbeatable safety

Alfa Romeo Stelvio features a large number of sophisticated safety systems, available as standard or optionals depending on the version. Key amongst them is the Integrated Brake System (IBS), the innovative electromechanical system that combines stability control with a traditional servo brake to deliver instantaneous brake response and hence record-breaking stopping distances. Not to mention Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Brake with pedestrian detection, which give the driver an audible alert of a potential front collision and then activates the braking system, and Lane Departure Warning, which warns the driver if he strays across the boundaries of his lane. Also included is Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) with Rear Cross-Path Detection, for continual monitoring of rear blind spots on both sides of the vehicle, alerting the driver in the event of potential hazards. Last but not least, Active Cruise Control automatically adjusts the speed to traffic conditions.

Outstanding performance

Apart from its distinctive style and excellent handling, Alfa Romeo Stelvio reveals all its character with two powerfulengines - 280 HP 2.0 Turbocharged petrol-fuelled and 2.2 Diesel of 210 HP - which express all the SUV's sporty personality, guaranteed to give even the most skilled driver unique thrills, especially on mixed terrains. Combined with the automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive, these engines belong to a new-generation of all-aluminium four-cylinder units with carbon fibre drive shaft. Innovative and reliable, the Stelvio engines are the peak of the Group's technology and are built in Italy at the Termoli (petrol) and Pratola Serra (Diesel) plants, in areas assigned only to Alfa Romeo engines, with state-of-the-art processes and methods that put them at the top of their class in terms of performance and fuel economy. One fact will speak for all: the Stelvio 2.0 280 HP turbocharged Petrol engine is best in class in terms of acceleration, powering from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds.

The range will be completed with new engines including the 200 HP 2.0 Turbocharged petrol-fuelled and the 180 HP 2.2 Diesel, both with an automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. The 180 HP 2.2 Diesel will also be available with real wheel drive.

On-board comfort and wellbeing for driver and passengers

Alfa Romeo Stelvio brings the secrets of Italian hospitality into the world of the medium-sized premium SUV: its interior is exclusive, tasteful and elegant. The interior also has plenty of room available for passengers to enjoy and share the pleasure of travelling. But that's not all. The model gives the driver a feeling of complete control and mastery of the road, thanks to the new Alfa DNA selector but above all to the high driving position, which does not detract in the slightest from the driving pleasure expected of a genuine Alfa Romeo sports car. It also ensures a high level of on-board comfort with the dual zone climate control system, the sophisticated Alfa Connect infotainment system and a fine audio system, with 8, 10 or 14 speakers (in this case by Harman Kardon) depending on version. Last but not least, the 525 litre boot is in line with the best competitors and has a convenient electric tailgate that can be set with eight different opening levels, directly from the Alfa Rotary selector. The Stelvio SUV is tailored in all respects to embody Italian good companionship, comfort and taste.

Complete range to meet all requirement¸ from private customers to fleets

Depending on the markets, the range comprises three versions (Stelvio, Super and Business). At the time of launch, the customer can choose from 13 body colours and 13 alloy wheels (from 17" to 20"). The Stelvio version is lavishly equipped with, for example, 17" alloy wheels, 6.5" Alfa Connect wheels, Alfa Rotary selector, 8-speaker audio system, black fabric seats (front with sliding, reclining and height adjustments), Integrated Brake System (IBS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Forward Collision Warning (FCW) with Autonomous Emergency Brake (AEB) and pedestrian detection. This version's outfit is completed by parking sensors, cruise control, electric tailgate and dusk and rain sensors.

The Super version is even more complete, with exclusive interior and exterior features: 18" alloy wheels, techno-leather and fabric seats in three colours (black, black/brown and black/red), and three options (black, black/brown or black/red) for the dashboard and door panels and sill with steel insert. To conclude, Stelvio Super can be ordered with the optional Luxury Pack - including in particular full grain leather seats (in black, brown, red or beige) with electrical adjustment and heating system, as well as real wood inserts - and the Sport Pack, including heated sports steering wheel with specific grip and leather wrapping, racing-style leather seats in black, red or brown, with electric adjustment and heating system, aluminium inserts and steel pedal.

There is a strong focus on the fleet, corporate and professional market, with the development of a specific version for this category of customers: Stelvio Business. Only available with Diesel engine, it features the 6.5" Alfa Connect 2D Nav, 35 W B-Xenon headlights with AFS and electric folding mirrors. In other words, a car complete with everything it takes to ensure enjoyable motoring for those who use Alfa Romeo Stelvio for both work and leisure.

The Cassino plant behind the new-generation Alfa Romeo models

The Stelvio SUV is built at the famed FCA plant at Cassino (Frosinone) - one of the Group's most futuristic locations - on a production line used exclusively for the new Alfa Romeo models, such as the glamorous Giulia, with the revolutionary style, sporty performance and technology criteria that launched the Brand's new era in 2015. Today, the same ingredients, adapted for a new category of vehicle, are back in the original Stelvio SUV. Founded in 1972 close to the historic Benedictine abbey, the Cassino plant is equipped with leading-edge technologies for premium car manufacture, occupational health and safety and environmental protection.

FCA Bank for the new Stelvio

For the launch of the Stelvio SUV, FCA Bank - the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance captive bank- has developed a full set of financial packages to meet the various needs of private, corporate and professional customers. FCA Bank also offers customers a vast range of insurance services, all of which can be combined with the hire purchase contract. What's more, all packages are tailored to the needs of the different European markets where the new Alfa Romeo is offered for sale.

Specs (UK model)

Trim levels

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio version is lavishly equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, 8.8-inch Alfa Connect, Alfa D.N.A Rotary selector, 8-speaker audio system, black fabric seats (front with sliding, reclining and height adjustments), Integrated Brake System (IBS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Forward Collision Warning (FCW) with Autonomous Emergency Brake (AEB) and pedestrian detection. This version also includes parking sensors, cruise control, electric tailgate and dusk and rain sensors.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Super version builds on this with additional interior and exterior features: 18-inch alloy wheels, techno-leather and fabric seats in a choice of three colours (black, black/brown and black/red), and three options for the dashboard and door panels (black, black/brown or black/red) and door sills with steel inserts.

An additional Luxury Pack and Sports Pack are also available to customers looking to go the extra mile. Alfa Romeo Stelvio Super’s Luxury Pack includes full grain leather seats (in black, brown, red or beige) with electrical adjustment and heating system, as well as real wood inserts. The Sport Pack comes with heated sports steering wheel, specific grip and leather wrapping, racing-style leather seats in black, red or brown, with electric adjustment and heating system, aluminium inserts and steel pedals.

The introduction of Alfa Romeo Stelvio Tecnica offers a strong proposition to fleet, corporate and professional customers. Exclusively available with the Diesel engine, it features the 8.8-inch Alfa Connect 3D Nav, Bi-Xenon headlights with AFS and electric folding mirrors.

Outstanding performance

Built in Italy at the Termoli (petrol) and Pratola Serra (Diesel) plants, in areas assigned only to Alfa Romeo engines, with state-of-the-art processes and methods that put them at the top of their class in terms of performance and fuel economy, are the engines housed under the bonnet of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The 280hp 2.0-litre Turbocharged petrol and the 210hp 2.2-litre Diesel engines are combined with an automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive.

The new 2.0-litre Turbocharged petrol engine, offering 280hp, is a 4-cylinder unit built entirely of aluminium with carbon drive shaft, combined with the automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. In addition to electro-hydraulic valve actuation, the distinctive features of this engine include "2-in-1" turbo and 200-bar high-pressure direct injection which pair up to deliver a full-throttle response across the rev range in addition to first-class fuel-efficiency. This results in a peak torque of 400Nm at 2,250 rpm and offers best in class acceleration, going from zero to 62mph in just 5.7 seconds and onto a top speed of 143mph.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio will also be available with a 2.2-litre Diesel engine – available with two power outputs: 210hp at launch and 180hp following shortly after. It is the first Diesel engine in Alfa Romeo's history to be constructed entirely in aluminium. This in-line four cylinders engine features the latest-generation injection system with Injection Rate Shaping (IRS) and operating pressures of 2,000-bar. The electrically-operated variable geometry turbocharger offers state-of-the-art mechanics and a turbocharger speed sensor to minimises response times and improves efficiency. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 210hp 2.2-litre Diesel reaches a top speed of 133mph and accelerates from zero to 62mph in 6.6 seconds.

Both Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV engines are teamed with the ZF automatic 8-speed transmission, specifically calibrated for fast, smooth gear shifts. The automatic transmission work with the Alfa D.N.A selector to optimise fluidity, comfort and ease of driving in all environments and helps to further improve fuel economy and CO 2 emissions. Steering-column-mounted, aluminium paddle shifters are also available.

Exciting handling

Inspired by Italy’s highest mountain pass – an epic 20 kilometre driving route with more than 75 hairpins – the Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been built to offer an engaging driving experience while still maintaining the driver’s comfort.

The new SUV boasts handling worthy of a sports car with exclusive AlfalinkTM technology – the most direct steering ratio in the segment and state-of-the-art suspension. Combined with ultra-lightweight, hi-tech materials, such as carbon fibre for the drive shaft and aluminium for the engines, suspension systems, hood, wings, doors and the tailgate, the car can boast sector leading handling and the Alfa Romeo Q4 all-wheel drive system.

Driving comfort has been optimised though the perfect weight distribution between the two axles – a distinctive feature of Alfa Romeo’s. Managing the weights and materials, including adjusting the car's layout by placing the heaviest units in the most central positions, have helped achieve this 50/50 weight distribution. Light-weight materials reduce the SUV's total weight and provide excellent torsional rigidity, a quiet ride and exceptional handling even in extreme conditions.

A new double wishbone suspension with a semi-virtual steering axis, optimising the filtering effect and guaranteeing rapid, accurate steering, was developed for the front suspension. The rear suspension uses a four-and-a-half link system – patented by Alfa Romeo – to deliver extremely precise control of the wheel's characteristic angles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV has the most direct steering ratio in its segment delivering a natural, instinctive feel.

Thanks to the Q4 all-wheel drive system, with rear-wheel-drive bias, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is capable of conquering a mountain hairpin, gravel track or snow-covered roads. Its architecture includes an active transfer case and front differential designed to give rapid-response management of high torque levels and a compact, lightweight set-up. The Q4 system continuously monitors numerous parameters to optimise torque distribution between the two axles according to what the car is doing and how much grip the road surface offers. In normal grip conditions the Alfa Romeo Stelvio acts like a rear-wheel-drive vehicle with 100% of the torque sent to the rear axle. As the wheels approach their grip limit the system transfers up to 50 per cent of the torque to the front axle. This translates into best-in-class control in terms of traction and directional stability on corners.

An optional mechanical self-locking rear differential transfers more torque to the wheel with most grip to optimise the car’s traction in any driving conditions.

Alfa Romeo sporty design

The history of Alfa Romeo is evident in the striking, yet simple, design of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Three key Ingredients of Alfa Romeo design are visible in the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s exterior: proportion, simplicity and top-quality surfacing.

From the legendary cloverleaf at the front end, its compact proportions develop towards the rear and end on a steeply raked rear hatch. Finished with a spoiler, for maximum aerodynamic performance, and two exhaust tips that bring this sporty rear to life.

Inside the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the same sporty elegant imprint is apparent: simple, stylish and tailored like a bespoke suit. Hours of painstaking craftsmanship means the car is jam-packed full of premium materials including full-grain leather, real wood and fabrics carefully chosen for their look and feel.

On-board comfort and wellbeing for driver and passenger

Despite a real focus on styling – both inside and out – the practical layout of the car means the driver is central to everything. This is underlined by the diagonal tunnel, the slightly undulating dashboard and the small leather-wrapped steering wheel that adapts effectively to all driving styles.

The driving position and high seat gives complete command of the road, without compromising on the driving pleasure expected of a genuine Alfa Romeo sports car. The feeling of total control is reinforced by the large windows and the wraparound seats give an even sportier, cossetted driving experience.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio guarantees the very best in terms of comfort and versatility in this sector. The 525-litre boot features a convenient electric tailgate that can be configured with eight different setup levels for optimal boot access.

Alfa Connect Infotainment system.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio is equipped with the Alfa Connect system – developed in partnership with Magneti Marelli – with the latest-generation HMI interface, which is controlled from the Rotary Pad and the display incorporated in the dashboard. The latest-generation infotainment system not only controls the DAB digital radio but also provides a Bluetooth system for hands-free communication and playing audio from USB and smartphones devices.

The entire range is supplied as standard with an 8.8" display with optional Connect 3D Nav 8.8” which supplies navigation with high-resolution 3D maps and high-speed route calculation. The system is also available without a GPS signal thanks to the Dead Reckoning technology, TomTom map updating from the USB port, driving style information and Alfa D.N.A. mode.

A sophisticated audio system featuring eight speakers (four woofers and four tweeters) is standard across the range. 10 speakers (four woofers, four tweeters, a mid-range and a subwoofer in the boot), and a 14 speaker Harman Kardon system (four woofers, four tweeters, five mid-ranges and a subwoofer) are also optionally available.

Alfa D.N.A

Alfa Romeo Stelvio features the new Alfa D.N.A selector, which allows the driver to modify the car's dynamic behaviour with three modes: Dynamic, Natural and Advanced Efficiency (new energy-saving mode).

Dynamic mode accentuates performance and reactive handling. The steering response becomes more precise, braking is more immediate and the electronic control systems do not interfere with the pleasure of sports-style driving. Natural mode is ideal for urban and motorway driving; handling is tailored for comfort and fuel economy. And finally, the new Advanced Efficiency maximises energy saving and minimises emissions levels.

Unbeatable safety and innovative engineering

The new Alfa Romeo SUV is the world's first car in its segment to offer the new electromechanical system that combines stability control with a traditional servo brake. With its combination of electronics and mechanics, this system not only cuts weights, gives an excellent driving "feel" and eliminates pedal vibration but also guarantees instant brake response, meaning a much shorter braking distance.

A whole host of safety systems are standard on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio including Forward Collision Warning (FCW) with Autonomous Emergency Brake (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross-Path Detection and Active Cruise Control.

UK pricing and specification will be confirmed closer to sale start. To find out more about on the Alfa Romeo range, visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk or to locate your nearest Alfa Romeo dealer visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk/find-a-dealer.