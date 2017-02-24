Porsche introduced the second-generation Panamera last year at the Paris Motor Show where one of the models on display was the 4 E-Hybrid. Combining a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 with an electric motor enabled the electrified sedan to develop 462 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 517 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters). Now, the peeps from Stuttgart are adding an “S” to the car’s name that comes along with a beefy 4.0-liter V8 engine replacing the six-cylinder unit.

With the combustion engine pushing out 550 hp (404 kilowatts) and the electric motor generating 136 hp (100 kW), you’re looking at the most powerful Panamera model Porsche has ever made. It has a massive combined output of 680 hp (500 kW) and a mountain-moving torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The engineers have adapted the boost strategy from the sold-out 918 Spyder supercar when developing the new range topper in the Panamera family.

Speaking of supercars, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has the performance numbers to go up against some of the fastest cars in the world, while seating four people in utmost comfort and their luggage. It runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3.4 seconds, thus making it 1.2s quicker than the aforementioned 4 E-Hybrid. Go all out and the hybridized super sedan will reach an impressive top speed of 192 mph (310 kph) whereas the non-S model can “only” do 173 mph (278 kph).

Both E-Hybrid models have enough battery juice from the 14.1-kWh pack for an electric range of as much as 31 miles (50 kilometers) and share a decoupler installed in the hybrid module, which is actuated electromechanically by an electric clutch actuator. Another piece of hardware the two have in common would have to be the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission in charge of sending the power to both axles.

As it’s the case with the regular E-Hybrid, the hotter S model will be available with a standard wheelbase and with a stretched one for the more expensive Executive model adding 150 mm (almost 6 inches) between the two axles to grant superior rear legroom. As standard, the new arrival in the growing Panamera family benefits from an air suspension, ceramic brakes, 21-inch wheels, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, torque vectoring, and auxiliary air conditioning. Go for the long-wheelbase model and you’ll also get rear-wheel steering.

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will celebrate its world premiere next month at the Geneva Motor Show where it will sit alongside the Panamera Sport Turismo wagon. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but you can imagine the stronger version will command a serious premium over the non-S, which starts at €107,553 in Germany for the standard wheelbase model and from €115,050 for the elongated Executive version. In United States, the former kicks off at $99,600 while the latter begins from $104,100.

Source: Porsche