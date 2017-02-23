A new Top Gear trailer is out for season 24, and with it comes two premiere dates: March 5 for the United Kingdom and March 12 for the United States. As we’ve seen in previous trailers, the producers have clearly returned to the classic formula of three main hosts that elevated this show into low Earth orbit as far as ratings and fans are concerned.

Of course, the success of the show was never just about formula. Much has been written about the chemistry between Top Gear’s previous hosts, which was strong enough to send Richard Hammond and James May walking from the BBC program with Jeremy Clarkson after his infamous punch-heard-around-the-world back in 2015. With the original trio’s inaugural season of The Grand Tour in the books, people are now asking the multi-million dollar question: Will Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid have the same kind of chemistry to go along with the tried-and-true formula of fast cars and silly antics?

There’s no denying the new season looks sensational – we see the Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari FXX K, Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Ford GT, Aston Martin DB11, and that’s just a taste of what this trailer gives us. It also appears the film crews are still right at the top when it comes to cinematography and making epic cars look majestically awesome.

Curiously, what we don’t see much of in this trailer is interaction between the three hosts. Yes, there’s a spot with LeBlanc and Harris that mentions backside-kicking. Harris has a totally predictable comment about something being immature. At some point all three hosts will be colliding with each other in subcompacts. And can someone explain how Rory Reid was able to channel Burt Reynolds’ Smokey and the Bandit-era laugh?

In any case, we’ll soon find out if the formula for Top Gear also includes the required chemistry to make it fly. If not, we will have to deal with powersliding Ferraris, goofball automotive antics, and sinful camera shots of the world’s hottest cars. Either way, it’s probably a win-win.

Source: BBC