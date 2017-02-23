Remember the beautiful insanity that was the Dodge Ram SRT-10? It was essentially a 1500 pickup with an 8.3-liter Viper V10 shoehorned under the hood making it good for 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) and 525 pound-feet (711 Newton-meters) of torque. Sadly, the SRT-10 went the way of the dodo in 2006, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t dream…

Rendering artist X-Tomi Design has come up with a sort of spiritual replacement to the beloved go-fast pickup. It’s based on the new Durango SRT, and shares most of the same front-end cues found on the 475-hp (354-kw) SUV. Except it has a bed instead of a third row.







Rendered as a quad cab, it’s safe to assume that the same 6.4-liter Hemi V8 off the Durango would be found under the hood, good for the aforementioned 475 hp (354 kw) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. While the standard Durango SRT has a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds, this proposed pickup would likely be able to achieve the same time or somewhere close.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like this proposed pickup would happen anytime soon. The closest we’ll get to an SRT-powered Ram is the TRX concept, which came with a detuned Hellcat engine good for 575 hp (428 kw). For now buyers will have to make do with the standard Durango SRT – not that we're complaining.

The new Dodge Durango SRT is one of the quickest three-row SUVs on the market and can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.4 seconds, and comes with features like adaptive suspension, 20-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, and a towing capacity of 8,600 pounds (3,900 kilograms), making it one badass family hauler.

Source: X-Tomi Design