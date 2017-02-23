The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is so close to making its debut we can almost taste it. In fact, the other day it was spotted wearing nothing but its birthday suit. Still though, the Italian automaker is the supercar’s credentials, including a blistering Nurburgring lap time, and a new feature it calls, "Aereodinamica Lamborghini Attiva."

Essentially an advanced active aerodynamics system, Aereodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, or ATA, shows off a host of new aerodynamics on the front splitter and rear wing that you won't find on the standard model. The 43-second video shows the systems in action on the Nurburgring.

Along with that new active aero system, the Huracan Performante will shed about 90 pounds (41 kilograms) over the standard model thanks to new forged composite body materials. The technology was jointly developed by Lamborghini and the Callaway Golf Company, shockingly enough, and made its debut back in 2010 on the stunning Sesto Elemento.







The composite body materials will find their way onto the body panels of the new Huracan, bringing the total weight down to a estimated 3,045 pounds (1,381 kilograms) based on the standard LP 610-4 Coupe’s 3,135-pound (1,422-kilogram) curb weight.

Of course, all that added lightness will be paired with a familiar 5.2-liter V10. The naturally-aspirated engine will get anywhere from 25 to 40 extra horsepower (19 to 30 kilowatts) and 30 pound-feet (41 Newton-meters) of torque over the 610 hp (449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque found on the standard Huracan. Total output should be somewhere near the 650 hp (484 kw) and 435 lb-ft (589 Nm) of torque mark.

The new Huracan Performante will make its debut later this month before going on display at the Geneva Motor Show in early March before going on sale later in the year.

Source: Lamborghini