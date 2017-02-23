It’s expected that at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, Porsche will unveil a performance version of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid plug-in hybrid. The standard model, which is available shortly in both a normal trim and also a made-for-China-fabulous Executive extended version, comes with a 330-horsepower (243-kilowatt) 2.9-liter V6 biturbo engine and a 134-hp (100-kW) electric motor, good for 462 hp (340 kW) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton meters) system output.

According to reports, the German manufacturer is set to release a performance model with at least 500 hp (373 kW), and a speed of more than 180 miles per hour (289 kilometers per hour), when it also takes the wraps of the Panamera Sport Turismo shooting brake next month.







Theoretically, if the 434-hp (323-kW) version of the 2.9-liter (from the Panamera 4S) unit is used, the combined output of the hybrid system could jump to over 560 hp (417 kW). However, Panamera sales and marketing director Stefan Utsch explained it is unlikely that both the ICE and the electric motor will provide peak power at the same time. This means the real-world peak power will be less than 560 hp (417 kW).

The characteristics of the new performance hybrid, tentatively called the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, would make it the second fastest-accelerating model in the Panamera family, only slower than the range-topping Panamera Turbo which needs 3.4 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. As Autocar points out, the reason for that won’t be the lack of power, but the additional 250 kilograms (551 pounds) added to the weight.

Source: Autocar