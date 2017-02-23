Renault is gearing up for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show where it will have on display the European versions of the Koleos and Alaskan. The midsize SUV and one-ton pickup are going to share the spotlight with a facelifted Captur set to make its premiere at the show. That’s not what you would call terribly exciting, but the company will have an ace up its sleeve: an “EV surprise.” Well, it won’t be much of a surprise now that we know it’s coming…

The identity of the car in question has not been disclosed, so we don’t know whether Renault has plans to unveil a production model or simply a concept like it did at last year’s Paris Motor Show where the stunning all-electric Trezor was introduced.

Bear in mind the company with the diamond logo announced late last year plans for a new road-going “affordable EV model.” It remains to be seen whether the Geneva-bound car will have anything in common with the entry-level electric car currently in the pipeline or it will be something spectacular to catch the attention like the Trezor did. The Zoe pictured here was recently updated with a new 41-kWh battery pack granting a 400-km range, so chances are the new car is not related to Renault’s cutesy city EV.

Also in Geneva, Renault’s budget arm Dacia will be there to showcase the rugged Logan MCV Stepway wagon as well as a new special edition series bringing a splash of color and more equipment. Alpine will also be on location to (finally) introduce its Porsche Cayman-fighting sports car they’ve been teasing since forever.

The unknown electric car and the much-awaited Alpine revival will premiere on March 7th during the first press day of the show. Hopefully, online reveals of the two will occur a few days earlier.

Source: Renault