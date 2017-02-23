The previous-gen Subaru Impreza fitted with the optional front crash prevention system scored a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Fast forward to present day, the IIHS has given the new 2017 Impreza when equipped with the EyeSight array of safety systems and the adaptive LED headlights the same rating. It applies to both the sedan and the five-door, which we had the pleasure of reviewing.

The 2017 Subaru Impreza managed to receive a “Good” rating in the front small overlap, front moderate overlap, side impact, roof strength, and rear impact tests. The optional front crash prevention system has earned a “Superior” rating, while the headlights are “Good.”

It’s important to mention earning a TSP+ award is a bit trickier for 2017MY cars because the models tested by IIHS have to receive an “Acceptable” or a “Good” rating in IIHS’ new headlight test.

IIHS points out the 2017 Impreza’s “Good+” rating for ease of use of Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) hardware for installing child restraints makes it the only small car to obtain top ratings in all of the evaluations.

As a reminder, the online configurator for the 2017 Impreza has been up since the second half of October. A standard model kicks off at $19,215 (including destination), but you’ll have to pay extra to have EyeSight and the adaptive headlights. The most expensive trim money can buy kicks off at $25,415 for the 2.0 Limited in the five-door guise whereas the equivalent four-door sedan costs $24,915.

This range-topping model comes as standard with the LED headlights, but if you want the EyeSight safety tech, you’ll have to fork out more cash for one of the two optional packages available. The most expensive of the two will set you back $3,845 and will add goodies such as a Harman Kardon sound system, eight-inch navigation, moonroof, high-beam assist, reverse automatic braking, and blind spot with rear cross traffic alert. Max out the configurator and the price will rise to $30,350.

Source: Subaru, IIHS



