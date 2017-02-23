We are only a few days away from the official unveiling of Volkswagen’s replacement for the CC at the Geneva Motor Show. To ease the wait, the folks from Wolfsburg were kind enough to release a couple of fresh teaser images showing the company’s new flagship model for Europe set to bear the name “Arteon.”

By the looks of it, the road-going model is going to remain pretty much faithful the Sport Coupe Concept GTE unveiled two years ago at the same auto show in Switzerland. Heck, even the color seems to be virtually the same and it echoes the Golf facelift's Turmeric Yellow. Not only that, but the connection between the headlights and the upper area of the front grille is borderline identical. Sure, the full-LED headlights are not as sleek, but even so we’re surprised the Arteon looks a lot like the concept before it.

It’s the same story at the back where the LED taillights have roughly the same shape, albeit the graphics have changed. Also noticeable is the trunk lid spoiler lip, which the concept did not have. The roofline is not as sloped as on the Sport Coupe Concept GTE, while the third brake light appears to be quite wide to make the car look more imposing when viewed from behind.

Other visible modifications include the switch from recessed door handles to conventional ones, reshaped side mirrors, and a different configuration of the third-side windows as a result of altering the roofline. It will be interesting to see whether the Arteon will be a sedan like the Passat CC / CC or it will switch to the concept’s more practical hatchback body style. VW describes its new range topper as a “fastback,” but that doesn’t make it any clearer since not all fastbacks have a fixed rear window.

More luxurious than the regular Passat, the new Arteon is expected to have a longer wheelbase to boost legroom for passengers sitting in the back. Plushier cabin materials will further set it apart from the standard sedan, as will the “latest generation of driver assistance systems” making their debut on a VW. The German automaker goes on to specify some of these safety kits “are typically reserved for luxury automobiles.”

Check out spy shots of the Arteon: 2017 VW Arteon is a sleeker Passat in disguise

The engines will obviously be sourced from the Passat and customers will be given the possibility to pick from either a standard front-wheel-drive layout or a grippy 4Motion setup. The VW Group’s new seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is going to be offered as well.

Following the Arteon’s launch, a more practical wagon (currently being referred to as a shooting brake) might follow considering VW’s Head of Full-Size Product Lines, Elmar-Marius Licharz, believes that it “is absolutely the sort of car that could work.”

Meanwhile, the Arteon will make its much-awaited debut in production guise early next month in Geneva before going on sale this summer in Europe. Next year, the new model will land in United States together with the refreshed Golf.

Source: Volkswagen