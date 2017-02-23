He will keep his position as CEO of Renault and the Renault-Nissan Alliance.
The Nissan Board of Directors has decided to replace Carlos Ghosn as CEO of the company with Hiroto Saikawa. The decision was recommended and supported by Ghosn who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors, seeking a renewal of his mandate at the company's general shareholders meeting later this year. He will also keep his position as CEO of Renault and the Renault-Nissan Alliance.
“As Nissan’s Chairman, I will continue to supervise and guide the company, both independently and within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance,” Ghosn said in an official statement released by Nissan. “This planned change will also allow me to devote more time and energy to managing the strategic and operational evolution and expansion of the Alliance and ensuring that all its members benefit from the competitive advantages that its scale will deliver.”
In other words, Ghosn will focus on his work with Mitsubishi, which was acquired by Nissan last year. The alliance is now the fourth largest manufacturer in the world and will continue to recover and develop Mitsubishi as a successful brand. Ghosn joined Nissan in 1999 after several years at PSA Group. Two years later, he became CEO of the Japanese company and saved it from bankruptcy.
Ghosn replacement, 63-year-old Hiroto Saikawa, currently serves as co-CEO of Nissan and will take control of the company on April 1. He will be in charge of drawing the next mid-term plan for the brand, which is expected to be revealed later this year. The current mid-term roadmap, known as the Project 88, officially ends on March 31, when results of it will be rated.
Saikawa joined Nissan 40 years ago and since 1999 served in a variety of senior management positions in the company. He was also a member of the board of directors of Renault between 2006 and 2016.
Source: Nissan via Automotive News