Citizens in Parachute, a small town in western Colorado, will soon be able to legally buy marijuana on a drive-through store. Actually, it is believed it would become the first such a shop to open its doors in the world.

Starting next month, Tumbleweed Express will begin selling weed in a store, similar to McDonald’s and KFC fast-food chains. Basically, you’ll be able to buy pot just like you are getting burgers or fries. The license for selling weed in a drive-through shop, which will be located in a former car wash, was given to the company earlier this week. Of course, clients younger than 21 won’t be allowed on the premises, even if they are on the back seat of a car.

“As far as I can tell, we are not aware of this business model ever coming up before,” Robert Goulding, spokesman for the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, told Glenwood Springs Post Independent, which first reported on the shop. "It will have to follow all the rules and regulations that apply to every dispensary."







Despite the state’s liberal position, the city of Parachute had previously banned all legal selling of marijuana. However, in June 2015, officials repealed the ban, and recently local Town Manager Stuart McArthur even said nearly 30 percent of the city’s sales tax receipts in 2016 came from weed sales — $310,000 out of $1.05 million total.

The officials required that three main rules will be followed by Tumbleweed Express. The first is the aforementioned ban for sale to people younger than 21. The second one is a requirement for security and surveillance at the sale point, and the third one says that no marijuana can be visible or advertised outside the licensed premises.

Source: Post Independent via High Snobiety