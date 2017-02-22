The new sports sedan hits 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

The new 2018 Audi S4 may have a lot more performance than before, but its price tag won’t rise too much. When the car reaches U.S. showrooms this spring, the S4 will list for $51,875 in Premium Plus trim and $56,775 in its Prestige trim, with destination. That’s up from the $50,125 entry price of the 2016 S4.

The new S4, which was introduced at the 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show, packs a new 3.0-liter V6 engine that is now turbocharged instead of supercharged. Outputs rise by 21 horsepower and 44 pound-feet of torque, to 354 hp (264 kilowatts) and 369 lb-ft (500 Newton-meters). With an eight-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, Audi says the new S4 will hit 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds – half a second quicker than the outgoing model.

That acceleration run just pips the S4’s nearest new rival, the Mercedes-AMG C43. That car, which has 362 hp, 384 lb-ft, a nine-speed automatic, and standard all-wheel drive, runs to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. It starts at $52,925. The S4 also outruns the 320-hp BMW 340i xDrive, which likewise needs 4.6 seconds to reach the benchmark.

Standard features on the new Audi S4 include heated front seats; three-zone climate control; LED head-, tail-, and running lights; and 18-inch wheels. Options include a torque-vectoring rear differential, red-painted brake calipers, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, double-pane insulated front windows, and assorted active-safety technologies.

For buyers who need just a teensy bit more practicality, the S4’s powertrain will also be offered in the forthcoming Audi S5 Sportback. And for buyers who value style above spaciousness, look to the forthcoming S5 coupe and convertible.

Source: Audi

