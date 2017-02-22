NASA scientists today discovered seven Earth-like planets orbiting a single star that could potentially harbor life. If that alone isn’t enough to excite you on a Wednesday, this pristine 1968 Mazda Cosmo 110 S should. It's up for sale on eBay in the U.K.

With an asking price of $105,700 (£99,995), it’s not exactly the definition of cheap. But it is beautiful. It’s available in the U.K. through Fast Classics, and it looks like it just rolled off the factory floor in Japan. The original burnt orange exterior, bug-eye headlights, and silver hub caps give this classic a really unique look.







Mazda produced just 343 original examples of the Cosmo Series 1 new in 1967, making this a pretty rare find. This one in particular was part of a "Series Middle" production run made up of a Series 1 short wheelbase chassis and running gear, but with updated cosmetic features like a larger air dam off the Series II.

Under the hood, the original 1.0-liter equivalent twin-rotary engine remains, producing 110 horsepower (82 kilowatts). It’s paired to a four-speed manual gearbox and has driven just 33,722 miles (54,270 kilometers) since new. The seller says that it "runs smoothly and is enjoyable out on the open road."

In the cockpit, the Cosmo wears its original two-tone black vinyl and houndstooth seats, black vinyl dash, and a refurbished Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel. All the toggles, switches, and accessories still work, including the windshield wipers, and the Pioneer radio speakers on the parcel shelf are thought to be original.

If you’re in the market, check out the eBay listing and you could potentially put this handsome piece of sports car history in your driveway. Looking for something a little cheaper? Check out the new Motor1 car shopping experience.

Source: eBay