Plus, the AMG E63 Wagon, a hella-opulent G-Class, and some special edition models.

If you’re a fan of Mercedes-Benz, prepare for a bountiful Geneva Motor Show spread. Today, the brand is confirming all the vehicles that will debut at the Swiss expo in early March, including the new 2018 E-Class Cabriolet, teased above.

There’s a lot we already know about the new E-Class convertible – our ride in a prototype revealed many important details. Expect the E400 Cabriolet to go on sale first, powered by a biturbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, but AMG variants – including, maybe, a new E50 model – will likely follow suit.

But the highlight of the show will likely be the vehicle we don’t know anything about: a new AMG concept. Mercedes isn’t offering any official details right now, only saying this new AMG model will offer “a glimpse of an alternative drive concept with a stunning new show car.” A GT4 sedan concept, perhaps?

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon
2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet
Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Night Edition

AMG will also use the Geneva show to publicly debut the E63 S Wagon, GT C Roadster Edition 50, C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, and a C43 Coupe equipped with the Performance Studio Package – also known as the Night Edition in Europe.

The outrageous G650 Landaulet will drop its top in Geneva, with its larger-than-life and richer-than-thou demeanor, though, sadly, it isn't destined for sales in the United States. Speaking of which, we’ll finally get to see the Concept X-Class pickup truck in person, though again, whatever comes from this concept will likely not be available for U.S. consumption.

Stay tuned for our live Geneva Motor Show coverage beginning Tuesday, March 7th.

 

Source: Mercedes-Benz

 

