The E-Class family is now complete

Highlights on the Mercedes-Benz Cars stand at the 87th Geneva Motor Show include the new E-Class Cabriolet as well as the extensively revised GLA. Mercedes-AMG provides a glimpse of the future of performance with a stunning new show car.

The focus of Mercedes-Benz's presence at this year's Geneva Motor Show lies squarely on the world premiere of the E-Class Cabriolet. The open-top four-seater is the latest member to join the successful E-Class family, which has been completely renewed over the past year and includes the E-Class Sedan, E-Class Wagon, E-Class Coupe and E- Class All-Terrain (not available in the U.S. market). The E-Class Cabriolet combines pure, sensual design with high levels of comfort on long journeys for four people and state-of- the-art technology.

For the first time in Geneva it is also possible to see a new, exceptional variant of the legendary off-road icon, the G-Class, in the guise of the Mercedes-Maybach

G650 Landaulet (not planned for the U.S. market). The new GLA celebrates its European debut with an extended range of engines, updated equipment lines and specific visual highlighting applied to the design of both the interior and exterior.

Among the 34-vehicle lineup being presented at the show are special models of the Mercedes-Benz SL and SLC. With the Concept X-CLASS, Mercedes-Benz Vans is providing a glimpse of its new pickup model, the X-Class (not planned for the U.S. market). smart, meanwhile, has two special models on display, namely the fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 and the forfour crosstown edition.

As part of its 50th anniversary, Mercedes-AMG provides a glimpse of an alternative drive concept with a stunning new show car. In addition, four other AMG models will celebrate their world premiere: the E63 S Wagon, AMG GT C Roadster ‘Edition 50,’ C63 S Cabriolet ‘Ocean Blue Edition’ and AMG Performance Studio Package-equipped C43 Coupe (known as the ‘Night Edition’ in Europe).

Mercedes-Benz is releasing information and pictures from the Geneva Motor Show to media representatives via the continually updated website: media.daimler.com/geneva2017. The press conference, to be held on Tuesday, March 7th at 9:00 a.m. local time, will be transmitted via Livestream online (www.mercedes- benz.com/livestream), as well as on Facebook, YouTube and Periscope.

Show stand with "EQ Lane" and "Silver Flow" atmosphere

A visual highlight of the company's presence at the show is the "EQ Lane," which flows through the entire stand in the form of a black, shining trail, equipped with lights and media technology. Here, the new product brand EQ shows the entire world of electric mobility, from the Concept EQ and the company's already electrified vehicle range through to charging stations and energy storage units.

Visitors can once again experience the exciting "Silver Flow" atmosphere of the Mercedes-Benz stand in Hall 6: a dynamically shaped, free-floating, large-scale sculpture consisting of silver slats creates the perfect setting for new Mercedes models. The technically sculptural Silver Flow appears to float weightlessly above the large show stand, which covers nearly 41,000 square-feet, and combines with the central media space to form the stage area for the presentation of the numerous show premieres.

Mercedes-Benz will showcase the future direction of electric mobility with a new form of communication: Mercedes-Benz is making use of a virtual reality application for the first time at a motor show. With this, visitors will experience the world of EQ and will enjoy an immersive experience of electrified and networked mobility.