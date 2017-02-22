What happens when you mix the luxury of the Rolls-Royce Ghost with the brand power of Donatella Versace? You get a car well worthy of center stage at London Fashion Week 2017.

The two have come together with the help of leading luxury dealer group H.R. Owen for a night of extravagant design. Apart from the already handsome exterior, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge edition was given a custom Cobalt Blue interior trim to accent the new Versace Versus collection while chauffeuring Donatella to the event.

"Teaming up with Donatella Versace during London Fashion Week 2017 was a real honor," said Rolls-Royce Brand Director Claus Andersen. "We thoroughly enjoyed transporting a woman of her standing in the luxury world and we are delighted that she enjoyed such a great week with the Ghost Black Badge."







"This thoroughly modern expression of Rolls-Royce luxury proved the perfect fit for Versace’s new Versus line. We enjoyed a fantastic 2016 at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London and teaming up with Donatella represents the start of what promises to be another landmark year."

The Rolls-Royce in question, a Ghost Black Badge edition, was introduced last March and comes with a few upgrades over the base model. A black gloss Spirit of Ecstasy figurine sits front and center, while several black exterior trim pieces, including the badges and wheels, accent the black exterior finish. But the upgrades are more than just skin deep.

Rolls-Royce has boosted the Ghost’s biturbo 6.6-liter V12 by 40 horsepower (30 kilowatts) and 44 pound feet (60 Newton meters). The result is a final output of 603 hp (450 kW) and 620 lb-ft (840 Nm.) In addition, the eight-speed automatic gearbox of the Ghost now has a sportier setup by keeping the lower gear longer to enable higher rpms.

Source: Rolls-Royce