After months of teasing, Renault’s revival of the Alpine sports car brand is finally debuting its production model at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. The latest image is likely the last blurry photo before the sheet comes off the real thing on March 7. The firm is streaming the premiere online, too.

Despite Alpine trying to keep things hidden for so long, spy photos give us a great idea of what to expect from the A120, which is the model’s alleged name. Smooth lines evoke the look of the original A110 while still maintaining a modern aesthetic. The overall look appears to stay true to the Alpine Vision concept.

Underneath the swoopy body, we already know that the new Alpine has an aluminum monocoque chassis, which should keep weight low. A flat floor and rear diffuser manages the airflow underneath the car, while allowing the exterior to maintain a sleek shape.





Full Gallery Here



Inside, drivers nestle into heavily bolstered seats with one-piece shells, and they weigh just 28.8 pounds (13.1 kilograms).

The A120’s powertrain remains partially a mystery. The mid-mounted engine is either a turbocharged 1.8- or 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Alpine says the mill can accelerate the coupe to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds, though.

Alpine is waiting for Geneva to unveil the coupe, but interested buyers in some markets can already reserve one of the limited Premiere Edition models. This run of 1,955 examples for 55,000 to 60,000 euros each will be the first units of the new coupe off the assembly line. Deliveries will start late in 2017, and it'll begin competing against the Porsche 718 Cayman and Alfa Romeo 4C.

Source: Alpine