Porsche is debuting the Panamera Sport Turismo in production guise at the Geneva Motor Show in a few weeks, and new spy photos give us an early preview of the model by catching one with very light camouflage. With a combination of utility and performance, this looks like a wagon for enthusiastic drivers that have a family to haul around.

Porsche’s designers leave the front end mostly alone and focus their efforts on the rear for the wagon. An integrated rear spoiler sits on the roof, and the Panamera gains quite a large booty, too. It looks like there’s quite a bit of room to swallow cargo back there. The rear pillar’s size in these shots is deceiving because you can see tape concealing a portion of the side window upon closer inspection.





The Sport Turismo should be available with the same engines as the standard Panamera, and these shots reveal that the hybrid is definitely part of the lineup. Combustion-powered variants of the sedan have their fuel filler on the passenger side, and this one has an additional opening on the driver side like the existing E-Hybrid. The green brake calipers are another about this prototype’s powertrain. In the current model, this drivetrain combines biturbo 2.9-liter V6 with an electric motor that makes 462 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 517 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters).

Porsche’s boss in the United States has already confirmed the Sport Turismo’s availability there after 2017. Europeans should be able to buy the performance wagon before the end of the year.

The Sport Turismo might not be the last variant of the Panamera eventually to hit the road. Porsche reportedly has coupe and convertible body styles under consideration in part because of the demands of American buyers. However, they wouldn’t arrive until the brand develops the next-generation Panamera, which is still quite a while away.

Source: CarPix