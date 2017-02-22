Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division has already forewarned us of more SVR models following the success of the F-Type and Range Rover. Just a few days ago it was reported the XE would be getting the same treatment, and now the upcoming F-Pace SVR was caught testing on public roads once again.

This is just the second time the hotter F-Pace has been spotted. The first time came in September on the Nurburgring, and though there wasn’t much to see apart from new wheels and a healthy heaping of camouflage, these new spy shots give us a bit more to work with.





See previous spy shots : Jaguar F-Pace SVR is coming, here's proof



The spy shots show the F-Pace hot weather testing in Spain, and present a more defined fascia than the standard model, likely to help cool that supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, and new quad exhaust tips. Power is expected to be somewhere near the 500 horsepower (372 kilowatt) mark, besting the current F-Pace S by about 120 horses (89 kw).

Other upgrades will include larger brakes, a stiffer suspension, and better cooling on the front end – most of the those new vents are currently covered up by mesh. The 500-hp (372-kw) F-Pace SVR could make its debut as early as this year, and go on sale before year's end.

Following the debut of the F-Pace SVR, Jaguar will show off the aforementioned XE SVR. Under the hood it will use the same supercharged 5.0-liter V8 and produce somewhere around 500 hp (372 kw), putting it squarely in competition with cars like the Mercedes-AMG C63, BMW M3, and Audi RS 4. It remains to be seen what other cars could get the SVR treatment in the future.

Source: Carpix