The actress does a great job of selling the Nissan BladeGlider concept while piloting the EV around Monaco.

Actress Margot Robbie is currently best known for her role at Harley Quinn in last year’s blockbuster Suicide Squad, and now she brings her talents to Nissan as the brand’s new spokesperson for electric and zero-emissions vehicles. To kick off the new gig, Robbie slides behind the wheel of the BladeGlider concept for a late-night race around the streets of Monte Carlo.

Robbie is quite charming in Nissan's promo video and seems legitimately excited to drive the BladeGlider. Ignoring the requests of the person speaking to her in the headset plays on a little of her bad girl persona after portraying Harley Quinn, too.

Nissan debuted the BladeGlider concept at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show as an electric sports car with 1+2 seating inside. Its narrow front, wide rear layout took direct inspiration from the company’s Zeod RC race car but adapted the design for the road. The company revealed an updated version in 2016 with revised styling and two electric motors with a total output of 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 522 pound-feet (707 Newton-meters) of torque. The firm estimated it would reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than five seconds. The concept will be on display once again at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

There have been numerous rumors about Nissan putting the BladeGlider into production, and the company continuing to promote the vehicle for years after the concept’s debut seems to support that idea. However, a lawsuit over whether the design violates DeltaWing's similar layout may be a hurdle to bringing the car to market.

Nissan’s EV development currently includes final preparations for the next generation of the Leaf. Renderings suggest the styling takes inspiration from the futuristic IDS Concept, and company CEO Carlos Ghosn confirms that semi-autonomous driving tech is among the available options.

