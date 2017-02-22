American muscle meets Italian design.

Name: Ford Mustang Giugiaro

Debuted: 2006 Los Angeles Auto Show

Specs: Based on the fifth-generation Mustang (GT version), supercharged 4.6-liter V8 with around 500 hp, Ford Racing Handling Pack

Why We Remember It Now:

With scissor doors and every single body panel reworked, this one-off ‘Stang is still attention grabber even after more than a decade since its introduction.

Italdesign’s new supercar made us browse the archives and search for an interesting concept pinned by Giorgetto Giugiaro for this week’s article. Truth be told, the unique Mustang GT wearing this vibrant orange color was actually designed by his son, Fabrizio Giugiaro. After “30,000 hours of blood, sweat and tears,” the spectacular Mustang was born.

Other concepts from the series you might like:

30 mm (1.1 inches) wider at the front and 80 mm (3.1 inches) fatter at the back thanks to carbon fiber fenders, the bespoke pony car had a completely modified body with all of the panels redesigned at the studio in Turin, Italy. From its touch-operated scissor doors to a huge single-piece curved glass roof, you simply can’t confuse it with something else. Since we’ve mentioned the roof, it extends from the hood to the trunk and it’s actually made from a special type of crystal able to fully block UV radiation.

The side profile hosts tiny cameras instead of conventional mirrors and boasts transparent louvers replacing the rear side windows. At the back, Fabrizio Giugiaro reimagined the taillights of the 1964 Mustang by giving them a more modern design. Rounding off the exterior changes were the tailor-made 20-inch wheels shod in fat 275/40 front and 315/35 rear tires.

2006 Ford Mustang Giugiaro concept
2006 Ford Mustang Giugiaro concept

The outlandish cabin is a sight to behold, but not necessarily in a good way. The genuine horsehide on the headrests is a bit too much. Same goes for the dark brown mottled horse hides covering the seat cushions and backrests. The two-tone dash separated in the middle by a chrome bar is a nice touch, as is the flat-bottomed steering wheel with three double spokes.

Being based on the range-topping GT, the Mustang Giugiaro concept was unsurprisingly equipped with a 4.6-liter V8 engine developing 300 horsepower in the regular model. However, this particular car was blessed with a Ford Racing supercharger boosting output to somewhere in the region of 500 hp. In addition, it also received some upgrades from the FR500C race car, particularly the chassis tuning. All these hardware tweaks were complemented by a Ford Racing Handling Pack dropping the ride height by around 38 mm (1.5 inches) to give it a lower, meaner stance.

For your reading pleasure, we have included the original press release published in November 2006 when the concept made its debut in L.A.

