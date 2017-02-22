We’re just a few weeks away from the unveiling of the new McLaren 720S. The car will make its debut on March 7, 2017, at the Geneva Motor Show. But before it does, the company is continuing its long teasing campaign.

The latest teaser shows off the supercar’s stopping power. With the ability to hit 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) in 7.8 seconds, it can then brake to a standstill in just 4.6 seconds and 127 yards (117 meters). That’s about 6.5 yards (6 meters) less than the outgoing 650S and almost on par with the million-dollar P1 hypercar.

Those impressive braking capabilities are thanks in part to new carbon-ceramic discs that are lighter and stiffer than other calipers in the range. The brakes were said to be put through some of the most rigorous tests ever undertaken by McLaren engineers.







"The extreme performance and dynamic prowess of the second-generation Super Series, honed by testing at the limits and beyond, provides the perfect foundation for it to be the most complete supercar across the full range of use." said McLaren Automotive Chief Test Driver, Chris Goodwin,

Along with an extensive brake testing, the company worked together with Pirelli in development of new, bespoke Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires for the 720S. The tires reportedly have a six percent improvement in mechanical grip over the 650S… and it'll need it.

With a new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 under the hood, the 720S is rumored to have as much as 710 horsepower (530 kilowatts) on tap, and a significant amount more torque than the 500 pound-feet (678 Newton-meters) currently generated by the 650S. We won't know all the details until the car makes its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Source: McLaren