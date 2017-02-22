Hide press release Show press release

Global motor show debut of Vanquish S

European show debut of AM-RB 001 hypercar

Q by Aston Martin personalisation service now available for DB11

Q by Aston Martin now provides multi-tiered offering

22 February 2017, Gaydon: Aston Martin marks the 87th Geneva international Motor Show with a significant trio of major debuts.

In addition to being the global motor show debut of the acclaimed new Vanquish S – the most powerful and dynamic iteration of Aston Martin's Super GT – the British luxury brand is also proud to announce the European show debut of the AM-RB 001. This ongoing collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the AM-RB 001 is a thrilling demonstration of technological innovation and design sophistication, resulting in a truly contemporary hypercar.

Finally, Aston Martin will be showcasing the marque’s enhanced Q by Aston Martin bespoke service with the unveiling of ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ at Geneva. Aston Martin is pleased to announce a new era of tailor-made sports cars with the expansion of its personalisation service. Q by Aston Martin has evolved into a multi-tiered offering, giving customers almost limitless opportunities to create their own unique Aston Martin through enhanced levels of design and customer interaction.

Q by Aston Martin has grown substantially since it was established in 2012. 'We set strong foundations for the service and we've had continued success,' says Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, 'now we have the opportunity to work with our customers and take personalisation to a different level.'

Q by Aston Martin - Collection

The Q by Aston Martin - Collection brings an array of distinctive design touches to your Aston Martin. This selection of exclusive trim and enhancements can be added to your Aston Martin at the point of specification and installed and hand-finished at the luxury marque’s Gaydon headquarters. Going above and beyond the standard options list, Collection includes exclusive paint and upholstery colours, material finishes and craft elements. These range from a unique leather quilt upholstery pattern to tinted wheel finishes that incorporate body-coloured blades to the diamond turned spokes, as well as the use of new wood and leather interior elements.

DB11 Q by Aston Martin

The range and breadth of the new Q by Aston Martin - Collection is demonstrated by the exclusive DB11 showcased at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show. DB11 Q by Aston Martin is finished with exclusive Zaffre Blue paint, paired with gloss, satin twill and forged carbon fibre details including - front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser side strakes, bonnet strakes and door mirrors. Inside, the upper and lower cabin environments are cloaked in swathes of Obsidian Black Semi-Aniline leather, with the Q by Aston Martin Logo embossed on the headrest. While carbon fibre wheel centres and engine cover add subtle touches. The colour matched four-piece luggage set is also available through Collection.

Q by Aston Martin - Commission

The second stage of Aston Martin's enhanced offering is ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’, a step into the world of the truly bespoke, individual sports car. Commission is exactly that, a process that starts with a conversation and ends with a car, a journey that involves a personal collaboration with Aston Martin's design team. 'It's a commissioning process,' says Dr Matthew Bennett, General Manager for the Q by Aston Martin service 'the customer is working much more closely with us here at Gaydon. The only limit is your imagination – every new commission starts with a blank sheet of paper.' Aston Martin's global dealership network is also working closely with Commission to create ultra-limited run series with features and design elements that are distinct to their regions and customers.

Q by Aston Martin - Commission can also go further. The ultimate commission is, of course, an entirely unique car. Aston Martin has a long and storied history of building individual cars, working alongside true enthusiasts who wish to see their vision translated into something never seen before. Q by Aston Martin is perfectly placed to realise these dreams. 'You're talking about the fundamentals of how a car comes together,' Dr Bennett says, 'there is as much reward in the interaction with Aston Martin as there is in the final car. It is a journey.'

Marek Reichman describes Commission as 'fulfilling a creative need – we're experts providing a consultation, like a Savile Row tailor or a yacht builder.' The collaboration with Q by Aston Martin can begin at the company’s headquarters, your dealership or at Aston Martin's dedicated brand centre, No. 8 Dover Street, where the Q by Aston Martin options will be on display. 'In terms of material choices we now have so much,' says Reichman, 'we now have materials that show patina as customers want that sense of age and history. For us, that's beautiful.'

Examples of previous commissions by Q by Aston Martin include the CC-100 Speedster Concept created for the company’s centenary in 2013 and the Vantage GT12 Roadster, a one-off open-top version of the extreme 600PS race-bred Vantage GT12 Coupe. Only Q by Aston Martin - Commission has the experience, expertise and skill to translate such innovative forms into beautiful reality.

'The Vantage GT12 Roadster was a hugely exciting project,' says Aston Martin's President and CEO Dr Andy Palmer, 'it was a vivid demonstration of Q by Aston Martin’s capabilities. We have a truly formidable creative team, from engineering to design. With Commission our customers have the potential to create some of the most iconic and legendary Aston Martins of the future.'

An Aston Martin should be a reflection of the things you hold closest to your heart. Customisation and innovation come together through Q by Aston Martin, providing the opportunity to create a truly tailor-made automobile.