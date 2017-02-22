No mechanical upgrades. Power is still only 600 horsepower.

This year’s Geneva Motor Show will be a very important event for Aston Martin. In early March, the British brand will hold the European show premiere of the AM-RB 001 hybrid supercar and will also show a number of customized vehicles through its Q by Aston Martin bespoke division. The highlight of the so-called Collection series will be the DB11 Q by Aston Martin.

As one would expect from this exotic division, the vehicle comes with an exclusive color for the company called Zaffre Blue. It is paired with gloss, satin twill and forged carbon fiber details, including front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser side strakes, bonnet strakes, and door mirrors. Inside the cabin, the paint scheme continues with the same blue color found on the door cards and seats, where the Q by Aston Martin Logo is embossed on the headrests. There’s also a color-matching four-piece luggage set available through Collection.

Aston Martin's other Geneva debuts:


Since Q by Aston Martin focuses on the visual aspect of the cars, there are no mechanical improvements for the DB11. This means the car is powered by the “standard” 5.2-liter biturbo V12 engine, delivering 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet of torque (700 Newton-meters). The output guarantees the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes only 3.9 seconds. Top speed is rated at 200 mph (322 kph).

In Geneva, the unique DB11 will be exhibited alongside the Vanquish S and Vanquish S Volante, both featuring a 6.0-liter V12 unit. The coupe version is already on sale, while the most powerful open-top iteration of Aston Martin's Super GT will be available from the second quarter of the year. Also on display will be the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing duo.

Check out the press release section below for more details on Aston Martin's Geneva exhibitions.

Source: Aston Martin

