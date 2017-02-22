Think of Renault’s budget brand Dacia, and you probably think of entry-level models finished in white paint with steel wheels and black bumpers. But, for those who prefer their Dacia to make a very different kind of statement, the firm is set to reveal a new special edition at next month’s Geneva Motor Show.

The Summit special edition will be available across all of the Stepway models - including the recently introduced Logan MCV Stepway, which is also set to be revealed at Geneva.

Based on top-spec models, buyers of the Summit models will be able to choose two exclusive exterior colour options: Nordic Grey or, in the case of the Sandero Stepway, Magma Orange. Sandero and Logan MCV Stepway models will be equipped with 16-inch ‘Grey Flex’ alloys, while the Duster gets 16-inch diamond-cut black Cyclades wheels.

The insides of the special edition models are equally jazzed up: with orange piping and stitching on the seats, while the word ‘Stepway’ is also embroidered into the fabric. They get special matching mats, too.

Created using the Laureate trim, all Summit models come with air conditioning, DAB radio and satellite navigation. Rear parking sensors are also standard, as is cruise control. The rugged Duster comes with extra wheel arch guards and protective side mouldings to give it a rough-and-ready look.

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but expect a small increase over the current top-spec models. Currently, the Sandero Stepway Laureate starts at £9,995 while the Duster Laureate costs £13,995. The beefed-up Dacia Logan MCV Stepway is expected to command a price premium of around £1,000 over the regular Logan MCV, so expect the Summit to cost more than £11,000.

We’ll be reporting live from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next month - where other highlights will include the Range Rover Velar and the Opel Insignia Grand Sport.

Source: Dacia