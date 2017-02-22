Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are due to pull the covers of the team’s 2017 challenger tomorrow, during a filming day that the team has scheduled at the British track.

Just 24 hours before that event, however, Mercedes released some teaser shots of the car – which included its nose design.







Rather than featuring the thumb stub that the cars unveiled by Williams, Sauber and Renault have had, the Mercedes nose features a more rounded end – and its overall design appears to be quite narrow. The photos also offered glimpses of the wings, bargeboards and engine cover – but few details were given away.